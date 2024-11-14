Advertisement
Published Nov 14, 2024
Know the Foe: Gaining Texas insight with Orangebloods' Jason Suchomel
circle avatar
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

As we will do throughout this football season, HawgBeat went behind enemy lines to gain insight on the No. 3 Texas Longhorns with Orangebloods' Jason Suchomel.

In their debut SEC season, the Longhorns have dominated most competition besides a 30-15 loss to Georgia and a 27-24 nail-biting win against Vanderbilt. Texas has defeated teams like Michigan, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Florida handily.

Under Sarkisian's leadership, Texas has accumulated a 33-15 (17-10 Big 12, 4-1 SEC) overall record with a 12-win, College Football Playoff season a year ago. This season, the Longhorns boast the No. 9 total offense (465.2 YPG) and No. 10 passing offense (301.1 YPG) in the country.

Starting for Sarkisian's squad at quarterback is junior Quinn Ewers, who has completed 149-of-215 throws (69.3%) with 19 touchdowns and six interceptions.

On the defensive side of the ball, Texas boasts the nation's No. 2 total defense (251.0 yards allowed per game) and it ranks No. 4 in scoring defense (12.1 points allowed per game) and No. 13 in defensive third down conversion percentage (30.0%).

Here is what Suchomel had to say about Saturday's matchup, which is set to kick off at 11 a.m. CT at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville...

