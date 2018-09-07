To get a better feel for Colorado State, Arkansas' second opponent in 2018, we reached out to someone who is around the Rams on a regular basis: Mike Brohard.

Brohard covers Colorado State as the sports editor of the Loveland Reporter-Herald.

HawgBeat: How has K.J. Carta-Samuels performed through the first two games compared to your expectations? What have been his strengths? Weaknesses? On a similar note, how much should we expect to see Collin Hill?

Brohard: Carta-Samuels has stood up pretty well. He looked a bit off the first half against Hawaii, but obvioulsy performed well against their zone coverage in the second half and set a school record with 537 passing yards. He faced pressure against Colorado and stood his ground, which was a good sign for the Rams. He's displayed leadership, seems to have a good grasp of the offense, but his motion can get a bit long.