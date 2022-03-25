Know the Foe: Zoom chat with Duke insider

Arkansas is back in the Elite Eight for the second straight year. Standing between it and the Final Four is Duke. The two teams will play at 7:49 p.m. CT Saturday on TBS.

To get a better feel for the matchup, we reached out to someone who covers Duke on a regular basis for some expert insight. Conor O'Neill is a publisher of DevilsIllustrated.com, the Duke site in the Rivals network.