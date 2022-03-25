 Know the Foe: Zoom chat with Duke Blue Devils insider Conor O'Neill ahead of Arkansas Razorbacks matchup in Elite Eight
Know the Foe: Zoom chat with Duke insider

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Arkansas is back in the Elite Eight for the second straight year. Standing between it and the Final Four is Duke. The two teams will play at 7:49 p.m. CT Saturday on TBS.

To get a better feel for the matchup, we reached out to someone who covers Duke on a regular basis for some expert insight. Conor O'Neill is a publisher of DevilsIllustrated.com, the Duke site in the Rivals network.

