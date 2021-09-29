Know the Foe: Zoom chat with Georgia insider

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

No. 8 Arkansas travels to Athens, Ga., for a game against No. 2 Georgia this weekend. The Razorbacks kick off against the Bulldogs at 11 a.m. CT Saturday on ESPN.

To get a better feel for the top-10 matchup, we reached out to someone who covers Georgia on a regular basis for some expert insight. Anthony Dasher writes for UGASports.com, which is the Bulldogs' site in the Rivals network.