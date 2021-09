Arkansas welcomes Sun Belt foe Georgia Southern to Reynolds Razorback Stadium this weekend. The Razorbacks kick off against the Eagles at 3 p.m. CT Saturday on the SEC Network.

To get a better feel for the matchup, we reached out to someone who covers Georgia Southern on a regular basis for some expert insight. Frank Sulkowski works for WJCL 22 News in Savannah, Ga., and also hosts the Eagles' football pregame show.