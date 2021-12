No. 22 Arkansas will play one more game this season, taking on Penn State in the Outback Bowl. The Razorbacks kick off against the Nittany Lions at 11 a.m. CT Saturday on ESPN2.

To get a better feel for the matchup, we reached out to someone who covers Penn State on a regular basis for some expert insight. Clay Sauertieg is a beat writer at NittanyNation.com, the Penn State site in the Rivals network.