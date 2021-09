No. 16 Arkansas travels to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for a game against No. 7 Texas A&M this weekend. The Razorbacks kick off against the Aggies at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday on CBS.

To get a better feel for the top-25 matchup, we reached out to someone who covers Texas A&M on a regular basis for some expert insight. Mark Passwaters writes for AggieYell.com, which is the Aggies' site in the Rivals network.