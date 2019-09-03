FAYETTEVILLE — Treylon Burks and Trey Knox were heralded four-star receivers coming out of high school and made their first career starts Saturday, but that’s where the similarities end.

The former is quiet by nature and didn’t watch much football football growing up in Warren, Ark., because he’d rather be fishing, hunting or watching old western films.

The latter is an outgoing, self-described “happy-go-lucky” guy who grew up just down the road from Nashville, Tenn., where he developed a love for country music, particularly Luke Bryan.

Despite those differences, Burks and Knox are extremely confident the offense will be much improved in Arkansas’ SEC opener at Ole Miss on Saturday - even using the same word: “dominate.”