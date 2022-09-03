FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No pass catcher comes close to the experience Trey Knox has in the Razorback football program.

The senior tight end saw action in 33 games during his first three seasons with the Hogs, and he started 17 games at wide receiver over his first two years.

Last season, Knox transitioned to tight end early last season and though it didn't pay off right away, it is now.

In Arkansas' season-opening victory over Cincinnati, Knox hauled in a team-high six passes for 75 yards and two scores. He said that his connection with quarterback KJ Jefferson is what led to the success Saturday.

"Just been working that chemistry," Knox said. "Throwing, getting connected, talking about what we’re thinking on every play that I have a route on. I’m trying to figure out what KJ is thinking about so we can be on the page. I think that’s what’s helping us so far, and it’s going to continue to help us."

Jefferson and Knox both came in as part of the Razorbacks' 2019 recruiting class and they have built a rapport over that time that showed in the game against Cincinnati.

The Hogs brought in two talented transfers in Matt Landers and Jadon Haselwood, who both caught three passes against the Bearcats. Landers and Haselwood are both ubertalented and will be great pass catchers for the Hogs this season along with the rest of the receiver corps.

The chemistry Jefferson and Knox have just seemed to be above the rest of the group in the first game of the season.

"Just being able to have a guy like Trey, you can actually trust Trey to be in the right spot, run the right route," Jefferson said. "And then just having a connection, like he said. Just being able to think alike, be on the same page so when the defense throws a different coverage at us I know he’s thinking, he knows what I’m thinking. So just being able to try and get the ball out of my hands and get it to him."

Razorback head coach Sam Pittman said after Knox's second touchdown Pittman asked Knox if he was happy about switching to tight end.

"I told him 'Heck yes,'" Knox said. "I might not've said 'Heck,' I don't remember. I'm just excited, man. I told you, I've bought into playing tight end, and I think it's a good move for me, and I'm just happy that I can help the team win."

Knox put on 30 pounds from last August to now to get up to 245 pounds and he now looks like a tight end, and plays like one. He has become a talented and willing blocker, and added to his pass catching abilities he harnesses as a former four-star receiver prospect, Knox has a chance to be one of the top tight ends in the SEC.

Pittman echoed Knox's comments about the hard work he has put in to become a tight end.

"He’s worked his tail off," Pittman said. "He’s worked hard at tight end and to be honest with you he believes he’s a tight end. He is. He’s a good one."

As the Hogs move forward, Knox should become a bigger part of the team's offense. He is just too talented to not touch the ball as much as he did Saturday.