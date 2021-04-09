Knox shares why he hasn't transferred, attitude for 2021
FAYETTEVILLE — A similar player in Trey Knox’s situation would likely already be learning a new playbook and going through spring practices at a different school.
Instead, the former four-star recruit and Rivals150 prospect is still at Arkansas and fighting for positioning on the depth chart as he prepares for his junior season.
Following a tough sophomore year, he admitted to thinking about entering the transfer portal, but Knox ultimately decided to keep playing for the Razorbacks.
“I feel like that goes through a lot of people’s minds,” Knox said. “It obviously did (mine), but I love it here in Fayetteville, I love the staff, I love my teammates. I really care about how my teammates view me and I love it here, so I want to be here, I want to help this program go back to the top, be at the top. I feel like it’s best to just stick it out.”
Rather than hitting the portal, Knox went to work after a season in which his playing time steadily decreased and he caught only seven passes for 70 yards.
He attacked the weight room this offseason and has already gained about 8 pounds
“Last season didn’t go the way I wanted it to, obviously,” Knox said. “Really this offseason I’ve been focused on getting faster, putting on weight. … Just trying to better myself, keep my head down and work because I’ve got faith in myself (and) the coaches have faith in me.”
