FAYETTEVILLE — Despite all of the encouraging signs of improvement Arkansas showed on the football field last year, one disappointment was the disappearance of Trey Knox.

The heralded wide receiver was actually ranked higher as a recruit and more productive early in the 2019 season than his four-star counterpart, Treylon Burks.

As he dealt with a nagging hip injury, though, Knox’s numbers fell off, but he still finished his freshman year with 28 receptions for 385 yards and three touchdowns.

Finally healthy, he was firmly entrenched as a starter at the beginning of last season and seemingly primed to have a breakout year. Instead, his playing time decreased each game and he made only 7 catches for 70 yards.

“He’s got to be a better route runner and he’s got to - on his breaks - get off of man coverage, especially man coverage because that’s what this league does,” head coach Sam Pittman said. “He’s got to be consistent with his catches, but he’s working at it.”