Knox still fighting for time at WR despite dip in production, playing time
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas' spring practice is presented by Wright's Barbecue. Already serving up the best meats in Arkansas, you can now also find Wright's meat rub and sauces at Walmart and Walmart.com.
FAYETTEVILLE — Despite all of the encouraging signs of improvement Arkansas showed on the football field last year, one disappointment was the disappearance of Trey Knox.
The heralded wide receiver was actually ranked higher as a recruit and more productive early in the 2019 season than his four-star counterpart, Treylon Burks.
As he dealt with a nagging hip injury, though, Knox’s numbers fell off, but he still finished his freshman year with 28 receptions for 385 yards and three touchdowns.
Finally healthy, he was firmly entrenched as a starter at the beginning of last season and seemingly primed to have a breakout year. Instead, his playing time decreased each game and he made only 7 catches for 70 yards.
“He’s got to be a better route runner and he’s got to - on his breaks - get off of man coverage, especially man coverage because that’s what this league does,” head coach Sam Pittman said. “He’s got to be consistent with his catches, but he’s working at it.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news