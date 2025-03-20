Kobe Branham to miss remainder of spring

Arkansas redshirt freshman offensive lineman Kobe Branham underwent surgery to repair a torn pec that will keep him out for the remainder of the spring, head coach Sam Pittman announced Thursday.

"(It's) unfortunate because he's one of the best offensive lineman that we have, I mean he's a good player," Pittman said. "But we can develop somebody else and he'll be back for fall and all of those things."

A 6-foot-5, 326-pound product of Fort Smith Southside High School, Branham was right in the mix for the starting right guard spot to begin the spring. He took reps with both the first and second team offensive groups at right guard, along with Keyshawn Blackstock.

Branham was primarily a reserve lineman as a true freshman last season, but he did start in the 39-26 win over Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 27. Branham played 66 snaps in that game and he earned a 73.5 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus along with a 67.7 run blocking grade.

Coming out of Southside High School, Branham was rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 5 recruit in the state for the 2024 class by Rivals.

