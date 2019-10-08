FAYETTEVILLE — One of Arkansas’ most glaring issues on offense so far this season has been finishing drives.

The Razorbacks are moving the ball better - 431.6 yards per game compared to 348.8 through five games last season - but are 126th out of 130 FBS teams in red zone efficiency.

In 20 trips inside their opponents’ 20-yard line, they have scored just 13 times - nine touchdowns and four field goals. At 65 percent, Arkansas ranks ahead of only New Mexico, Liberty, Bowling Green and Georgia Tech.

Only once this season have the Razorbacks managed to score points on each of their red zone trips and that came against Colorado State. In the other games, various things have gone wrong at least once.