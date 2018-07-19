The Arkansas Razorbacks offered Lackawanna junior college offensive tackle Chibueze Nwanna on Wednesday. Nwanna, who will have two years of eligibility remaining when he transitions from JUCO to his D1 school of choice, is a Maryland native and teammates with fellow offensive tackle offer Anthony Whigan.

Nwanna is currently unrated by Rivals but shows really good mobility for a 6-foot-7, 315-pound lineman, good bend and has progressed mightily since his high school days. Nwanna's growth hasn't gone unnoticed, he's picked up offers from seven programs and has since taken official visits to Louisville and Cincinnati.