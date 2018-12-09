Chibueze Nwanna has been one of the Razorbacks top offensive line targets for months but they finally got him on campus this weekend and he had a great time.

"I had a nice visit here," Nwanna said. "The people were nice. I feel like family here. So I will discuss it with my dad and see where it all leads out."

The Lackawanna C.C. offensive tackle will now decide between Maryland and Arkansas and though Maryland would normally have an upper-hand for a native like Nwanna, the thought of immediate playing time at left tackle at the SEC level is hard to pass up.

"I'm basically looking for a school that I can go at, play at and be an improvement at. Because I have two more years I'm going to a school that I can basically be an improvement at and start."