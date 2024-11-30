Landon Jackson 'doing well' after injury against Missouri

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman provided a health update for senior defensive end Landon Jackson following the Razorbacks' 28-21 loss to Missouri on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Jackson, a 6-foot-7, 280-pound pass-rusher from Texas, went down at the 1:07 minute mark in the second quarter after assisting on a routine tackle. Jackson was seen moving both of his legs on the TV broadcast, but remained relatively still for around 12 minutes until a cart removed him from the field.

On his way out, Jackson gave a thumbs up to his teammates. The veteran had notched five total tackles against Missouri up to that point. SEC Network sideline reporter Alyssa Lang gave a positive update on Jackson from Arkansas Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek early in the third quarter.

"(Landon) has movement in his extremities, he was talking and the hospital visit is because he was feeling pain in his neck," Lang reported. "Using the word precautionary to get all of that checked out."

Following the game, Pittman said Jackson had been released from the hospital and was back with the team.

"I did want to say that Landon Jackson is back in the locker room and doing well," Pittman said after the game. "He's been released, so that was great news."

In 12 games, Jackson totaled 49 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble and three defended passes. His best performance came against Texas A&M on Sept. 28, when he was credited with eight total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.

"Landon’s not only one of our better players, but he’s a great kid and a great leader for us and a great family," Pittman said. "So yes it’s scary and especially when I’m not able to be on the sideline seeing him. But I was getting information from (Travis Williams). But yeah, very very — you know, obviously we would love to have him out there for another three quarters but most importantly, he’s healthy and we’re happy with that."