Landon Jackson named Preseason All-SEC First Team by coaches
The Arkansas Razorbacks landed one player on the 2024 Preseason Coaches All-SEC teams, the league announced Thursday.
Arkansas had one first-team selection in defensive end Landon Jackson. This marks a significant drop off from last year, when six Razorbacks were named to the preseason lists.
If anyone from the Hogs was going to be given this honor, Jackson is the most deserving. Standing at 6-foot-7, 280-pounds, the senior has already been named to multiple award watch lists like the Bronko Nagurski, Chuck Bednarik, Lombardi and others.
Last year, Jackson started all 12 games as an edge-rusher and earned First-Team All-SEC recognition from the league's coaches after leading Arkansas in tackles for loss (13.5) and sacks (6.5). He also finished with a career-high 44 total tackles.
According to an NFL mock draft by Field Yates of ESPN, Jackson is projected to be a first-round selection in 2025. Yates has Jackson tabbed as the No. 30 overall pick to the Detroit Lions, where he would join former Razorback offensive linemen Frank Ragnow and Dan Skipper.
Here's a look at the complete Preseason All-SEC football teams. Georgia led the way with 15 selections and Alabama had 14.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB Carson Beck, Georgia
RB Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
RB Trevor Etienne, Georgia
WR Luther Burden III, Missouri
WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss
TE Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss
OL Will Campbell, LSU
OL Tyler Booker, Alabama
OL Tate Ratledge, Georgia
OL Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
C Cooper Mays, Tennessee
AP Zavion Thomas, LSU
Defense
DL James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
DL Deone Walker, Kentucky
DL Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
DL Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia*
DL Landon Jackson, Arkansas*
LB Harold Perkins, LSU
LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama
DB Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma
DB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
Special Teams
PK Bert Auburn, Texas
P James Burnip, Alabama
RS Barion Brown, Kentucky
KOS Alex McPherson, Auburn
LS Hunter Rogers, South Carolina
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB Quinn Ewers, Texas
RB Raheim Sanders, South Carolina
RB Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida
WR Isaiah Bond, Texas
WR Kyren Lacy, LSU
TE Oscar Delp, Georgia
OL Emery Jones, LSU
OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
OL Xavier Truss, Georgia
OL Dylan Fairchild, Georgia
C Parker Brailsford, Alabama
AP Dillon Bell, Georgia
Defense
DL Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
DL Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
DL Tim Smith, Alabama
DL Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss
LB Debo Williams, South Carolina
LB Mykel Williams, Georgia
LB Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia
DB Andrew Mukuba, Texas
DB Major Burns, LSU
DB Jason Marshall Jr., Florida
DB Jahdae Barron, Texas
Special Teams
PK Graham Nicholson, Alabama
P Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida
RS Keionte Scott, Auburn
KOS Will Stone, Texas
LS Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama
THIRD TEAM
Offense
QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama
RB Ulysses Bentley, Ole Miss
RB Dylan Sampson, Tennessee*
RB Justice Haynes, Alabama*
WR Squirrel White, Tennessee
WR Dominic Lovett, Georgia
TE Mason Taylor, LSU
OL Marques Cox, Kentucky
OL Earnest Greene III, Georgia
OL Armand Membou, Missouri
OL Cam'Ron Johnson, Missouri
C Eli Cox, Kentucky
AP Barion Brown, Kentucky
Defense
DL Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
DL Tim Keenan III, Alabama
DL Trey Moore, Texas
DL Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
LB Eugene Asante, Auburn*
LB Jamon "Pop" Dumas-Johnson, Kentucky*
DB Malik Muhammad, Texas
DB Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
DB Daylen Everette, Georgia
DB Domani Jackson, Alabama
Special Teams
PK Alex McPherson, Auburn
P Brett Thorson, Georgia
RS Zavion Thomas, LSU
KOS Trey Smack, Florida
LS Slade Roy, LSU
*denotes tie in votes, ties are not broken.