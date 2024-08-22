The Arkansas Razorbacks landed one player on the 2024 Preseason Coaches All-SEC teams, the league announced Thursday.

Arkansas had one first-team selection in defensive end Landon Jackson. This marks a significant drop off from last year, when six Razorbacks were named to the preseason lists.

If anyone from the Hogs was going to be given this honor, Jackson is the most deserving. Standing at 6-foot-7, 280-pounds, the senior has already been named to multiple award watch lists like the Bronko Nagurski, Chuck Bednarik, Lombardi and others.

Last year, Jackson started all 12 games as an edge-rusher and earned First-Team All-SEC recognition from the league's coaches after leading Arkansas in tackles for loss (13.5) and sacks (6.5). He also finished with a career-high 44 total tackles.

According to an NFL mock draft by Field Yates of ESPN, Jackson is projected to be a first-round selection in 2025. Yates has Jackson tabbed as the No. 30 overall pick to the Detroit Lions, where he would join former Razorback offensive linemen Frank Ragnow and Dan Skipper.

Here's a look at the complete Preseason All-SEC football teams. Georgia led the way with 15 selections and Alabama had 14.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB Carson Beck, Georgia

RB Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

RB Trevor Etienne, Georgia

WR Luther Burden III, Missouri

WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss

TE Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss

OL Will Campbell, LSU

OL Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL Tate Ratledge, Georgia

OL Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

C Cooper Mays, Tennessee

AP Zavion Thomas, LSU

Defense

DL James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

DL Deone Walker, Kentucky

DL Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

DL Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia*

DL Landon Jackson, Arkansas*

LB Harold Perkins, LSU

LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama

DB Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma

DB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

Special Teams

PK Bert Auburn, Texas

P James Burnip, Alabama

RS Barion Brown, Kentucky

KOS Alex McPherson, Auburn

LS Hunter Rogers, South Carolina

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB Quinn Ewers, Texas

RB Raheim Sanders, South Carolina

RB Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida

WR Isaiah Bond, Texas

WR Kyren Lacy, LSU

TE Oscar Delp, Georgia

OL Emery Jones, LSU

OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

OL Xavier Truss, Georgia

OL Dylan Fairchild, Georgia

C Parker Brailsford, Alabama

AP Dillon Bell, Georgia

Defense

DL Shemar Turner, Texas A&M

DL Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

DL Tim Smith, Alabama

DL Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss

LB Debo Williams, South Carolina

LB Mykel Williams, Georgia

LB Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia

DB Andrew Mukuba, Texas

DB Major Burns, LSU

DB Jason Marshall Jr., Florida

DB Jahdae Barron, Texas

Special Teams

PK Graham Nicholson, Alabama

P Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida

RS Keionte Scott, Auburn

KOS Will Stone, Texas

LS Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama

THIRD TEAM

Offense

QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama

RB Ulysses Bentley, Ole Miss

RB Dylan Sampson, Tennessee*

RB Justice Haynes, Alabama*

WR Squirrel White, Tennessee

WR Dominic Lovett, Georgia

TE Mason Taylor, LSU

OL Marques Cox, Kentucky

OL Earnest Greene III, Georgia

OL Armand Membou, Missouri

OL Cam'Ron Johnson, Missouri

C Eli Cox, Kentucky

AP Barion Brown, Kentucky

Defense

DL Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

DL Tim Keenan III, Alabama

DL Trey Moore, Texas

DL Jared Ivey, Ole Miss

LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

LB Eugene Asante, Auburn*

LB Jamon "Pop" Dumas-Johnson, Kentucky*

DB Malik Muhammad, Texas

DB Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

DB Daylen Everette, Georgia

DB Domani Jackson, Alabama

Special Teams

PK Alex McPherson, Auburn

P Brett Thorson, Georgia

RS Zavion Thomas, LSU

KOS Trey Smack, Florida

LS Slade Roy, LSU

*denotes tie in votes, ties are not broken.