Landon Jackson took to Twitter/X on Wednesday to announce his intention to return for his senior season. 2024 will mark the defensive end’s third year on the Hill, following the decision to transfer from LSU after his freshman campaign.

Despite finishing the season with a 4-8 (1-7 SEC) record, Arkansas’ defense made big strides under defensive coordinator Travis Williams — and one of his most important players has decided to stick around for another year in Fayetteville.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson finished the 2023-24 season with an overall grade of 77.4, a run defense grade of 78.7, a tackling grade of 78.3, a pass rush grade of 68.3 and a coverage grade of 74.8.

Considered a legitimate 2024 NFL Draft prospect, Jackson racked up 44 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 12 games for the Razorbacks this season. His most impressive outing was at Alabama, where he recorded a season-high 11 tackles along with 3.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

2022 (SOPHOMORE): Played in all 13 games, starting seven, while collecting 23 total tackles with three sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble … Three sacks ranked fifth on the team and ranks third among returners … Made his Arkansas debut with a five-tackle game with a half sack in win over Cincinnati (Sept. 3) … Recorded a sack as part of three-tackle performance in win vs. Missouri State (Sept. 17) … Made it two games in a row with a sack with one vs. Texas A&M (Sept. 24), made three total tackles and forced a fumble … Logged a pair of stops vs. Alabama (Oct. 1) … Made three tackles at Mississippi State (Oct. 8) … Blocked a field goal attempt at Auburn (Oct. 29) … Chipped in three tackles vs. Liberty (Nov. 5) … Made one stop vs. LSU (Nov. 12), including a half sack … Made two tackles, including a half tackle for loss, in AutoZone Liberty Bowl victory over Kansas (Dec. 28).

At LSU 2021 (FRESHMAN): Played in five games, seeing all his action on special teams … Did not record any statistics … Joined the program as an early enrollee, graduating from high school in December and enrolling at LSU in January 2021.

HIGH SCHOOL: Consensus four-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … Rated the No. 7 defensive lineman nationally and the No. 19 prospect in the state of Texas by 247Sports … Ranked the nation’s No. 76 prospect in the class of 2021 by ESPN … Played on the defensive line for head coach Josh Gibson at Pleasant Grove High School … Racked up over 45 sacks in his high school career, including 17.0 in 2019 as a junior… As a junior, named the Texas Sports Writers Association 4A Defensive Player of the Year, MaxPreps First-Team All-American as he helped Pleasant Grove to a Texas 4A D-II state championship … As a sophomore, unanimous first team all-district selection … As a freshman, was named Texas District 7-4A-II Defensive Newcomer of the Year and helped Pleasant Grove to a state championship … Sports Illustrated All-American candidate … CHOSE LSU OVER: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, Tennessee and others.

PERSONAL: Son of Katie Peek and Larry Jackson … Has two brothers, Lance Jackson and Bronx Peek, and one sister, Kensington Peek … Born January 2, 2003.