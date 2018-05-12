Another one of the Hogs big secondary targets is getting ready to cut down his list, Langham Creek safety Corien Azema should be announcing his top 10 schools in less than a week.

The 3-star athlete has 21 offers from schools around the country and he's gotten them all after blowing up his junior season. Azema tallied 94 total tackles with two interceptions. Azema might only have had two interceptions because opposing teams know not to throw in his direction on the field, even his own quarterback won't throw his way during practice.