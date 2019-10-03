Langston Love enjoys a national recruitment
APOPKA, Fla. – There are scorers and then there is Langston Love. The top-30 junior has made the transition to Montverde Academy this fall, which only bettered his recruitment. Playing against some...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news