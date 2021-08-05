Last ride for Arkansas' 13 "super seniors"

One of head coach Sam Pittman’s talking points at SEC Media Days last month was the number of seniors on his roster entering Year 2.

Not only do the Razorbacks have traditional seniors, but that number is boosted by 11 players deciding to take advantage of the NCAA’s pandemic-related eligibility relief and return for a “super senior” season.

That number also doesn’t include two transfers Arkansas landed who would have been out of eligibility had it not been for this quirk in the rules.

Here’s a rundown of the Razorbacks’ “super seniors” and how they fit into the picture for 2021…

OL Ty Clary

Probably the most criticized player on this list, Clary came to Arkansas as a two-star blueshirt from Fayetteville and was thrust into starting action as a freshman. Under previous head coach Chad Morris, he started at center and struggled with inconsistent snaps, leading to the angst from fans. Now back at guard, though, Clary was the Razorbacks’ highest-graded offensive lineman by Pro Football Focus last season. This year, he’s trying to hold off Beaux Limmer for the starting job at right guard.

OL Myron Cunningham

If he had left Arkansas last year, Cunningham would likely be a rookie in an NFL training camp after being taken in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft. Instead, he chose to return and try to improve his draft stock with another year under Pittman, a noted offensive line guru. It will also give him an opportunity to play another season at his dramatically increased weight, which makes him a legitimate SEC left tackle.

LB Deon Edwards

One of the more surprising “super seniors” on the roster is Edwards, as he has been a career backup with only 47 defensive snaps during his five seasons in Fayetteville. He actually entered the portal in January, but changed his mind a few days later and decided to come back for a sixth season. Edwards has been mentioned as a leader in the group, but with a pretty clear top three linebackers, it’s unlikely he gets much playing time outside of special teams.

DE Dorian Gerald

Even though he was a three-star recruit coming out of junior college, Gerald may have been the biggest recruiting win of Morris’ first class. He was heavily pursued by Texas A&M, Florida, Louisville and others before signing with the Razorbacks a couple days after the traditional National Signing Day. Gerald has shown some flashes of why he was a hot commodity in recruiting, but injuries have hampered his last two seasons. If he can stay healthy, perhaps he can provide some of the pass rush Arkansas so desperately needs.

RB T.J. Hammonds

By the end of 2021, Hammonds will hold the unique distinction of playing two seasons each for three different head coaches. Despite playing in multiple systems and flashing electric play-making ability with 11 career rushes or receptions of 20-plus yards, he’s failed to get consistent playing time for the Razorbacks. After coming on strong at the end of last season, the hope is that Kendal Briles will be able to create a role for Hammonds this year.

LB Hayden Henry

All signs were pointing to Henry finishing up his career last year, but Pittman managed to convince him to return for one more season. It may prove to be a huge retention for the Razorbacks, as it sounded like he was pushing Bumper Pool for the starting job alongside Grant Morgan in the spring. Even if the former two-star blueshirt ends up being the third linebacker, he should provide quality depth, as he’s played well in limited snaps in his career.

TE Blake Kern

A former walk-on from the small Arkansas town of Lamar, Kern gradually earned some playing time as a blocking tight end before having a breakout season as a fifth-year senior. Splitting time with Hudson Henry, he caught 20 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Now back for a sixth season, he’s once again expected to split time with Henry at a position without experience depth behind them.

P Sam Loy

The only non-scholarship player on this list, Loy began his career at Vanderbilt and spent a year at Colorado before transferring back into the SEC. He was the Razorbacks’ primary punter in 2019, averaging 39.5 yards per punt, but punted just five times last year. His strength is hang time, which minimizes opponent return yards. With George Caratan entering the portal after spring ball, Loy is seemingly in a two-man battle with Reid Bauer for the starting job this season.

LB Grant Morgan

A two-star recruit who turned down scholarship offers to walk-on at Arkansas, Morgan had been a consistent backup in his career before finally getting his shot to start last year when De’Jon Harris graduated. To say he made the most of it would be an understatement. Had it not been for a late-season injury, Morgan would have led the country in tackles. He was also a first-team All-SEC and second-team All-America selection. Getting him back was a massive boost for Arkansas’ defense.

WR Tyson Morris

Another former walk-on, Morris - the son of former Arkansas basketball standout Isaiah Morris - actually began his career at a Division II school before transferring back home. He has been a steady contributor over the last three seasons, catching 24 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns. With the departure of Mike Woods, Morris is once again back in the starting conversation.

DT Markell Utsey

One of two players to use their COVID year by transferring to Arkansas, Utsey is a former two-star recruit from Little Rock. He began his career at Missouri and was a starter last season, but will now return home and reunite with Barry Odom. Although considered a defensive tackle, Utsey could play either spot - tackle or end - depending on which front the Razorbacks are in.

WR De’Vion Warren

Primarily used as a return specialist his first three years in Fayetteville, Warren was in the midst of a breakout season in 2020 before going down with a torn ACL against Florida. Up to that point, he had caught 15 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns. Most of that production (9 receptions, 195 yards, 3 TD) came in back-to-back games at Mississippi State and Auburn when Treylon Burks was injured. If he can bounce back from injury, Warren could help the Razorbacks replace Woods.

DE Tre Williams

The other player using his COVID year to transfer to Arkansas, Williams is another former Missouri defensive lineman. He was a four-star recruit and flashed his talent at times with the Tigers. The Razorbacks probably hope he can reach his full potential under Odom, as they are searching for more of a pass rush in 2021.