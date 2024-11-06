Latest injury news for key Razorbacks

in other news
BetSaracen: Arkansas Basketball Season Specials, Prop Plays
Check out the BetSaracen odds for Arkansas basketball 2024-25 specials and prop plays.
Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Ole Miss 2024 - Defense
HawgBeat reveals the Pro Football Focus grades for Arkansas' defense against Ole Miss.
Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Ole Miss 2024 - Offense
HawgBeat reveals the Pro Football Focus grades for Arkansas' offense against Ole Miss.
Arkansas takes hit in ESPN FPI after Ole Miss loss
Find out where Arkansas ranks in the ESPN Football Power Index following its loss to Ole Miss.
Predicting Arkansas non-conference record for 2024-25 season
HawgBeat gives game-by-game predictions for the Arkansas basketball non-conference schedule
in other news
BetSaracen: Arkansas Basketball Season Specials, Prop Plays
Check out the BetSaracen odds for Arkansas basketball 2024-25 specials and prop plays.
Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Ole Miss 2024 - Defense
HawgBeat reveals the Pro Football Focus grades for Arkansas' defense against Ole Miss.
Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Ole Miss 2024 - Offense
HawgBeat reveals the Pro Football Focus grades for Arkansas' offense against Ole Miss.
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman updated the health status of starting quarterback Taylen Green and running back Ja'Quinden Jackson during his weekly SEC Teleconference on Wednesday.
The forecast for both Green and Jackson ahead of next Saturday's game against the No. 5 Texas Longhorns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium didn't sound overwhelmingly positive from Pittman.
"I still think we're a few days away from both those guys determining what their availability to play against Texas would be," Pittman said. "I can tell you this, I don't know if either one of them will be able to play if we were playing Saturday. So, I think we still have to wait until Monday of next week to see exactly where we're at with those two guys."
In Arkansas' 63-31 blowout loss to Ole Miss over the weekend, Green suffered a right leg injury in the first half and never looked steady afterward. After Green finished out the first two quarters, backup Malachi Singleton replaced Green for the entire second half.
According to Pittman, Green is dealing with a sprained knee and may not be available to practice today despite going through walk-throughs yesterday.
This isn't the first bruising Green has taken this season, as he left the Tennessee game Oct. 5 early in the fourth quarter due to a left knee injury. Through nine games this season, Green has totaled 2,214 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, 411 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.
Jackson has missed two consecutive games for Arkansas while recovering from nagging injuries. Against LSU on Oct. 19, Jackson reaggravated an ankle injury that forced him to exit the game early versus the Tigers.
After starting the year on an electric pace (three straight 100+ yard games), Jackson has cooled off but still sits at fifth in the SEC in rushing yards (592) and he also has 10 scores on the ground. Pittman confirmed that Jackson is still recovering from an ankle injury and that he is uncertain to practice today.
Arkansas will rest up during the bye week before welcoming Texas to Fayetteville on Nov. 16. That game will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and will be broadcast on ABC.
- CB
- OLB
- DT
- SDE
- WR
- S
- C
- SDE
- ILB
- DT