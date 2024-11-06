Latest injury news for key Razorbacks

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman updated the health status of starting quarterback Taylen Green and running back Ja'Quinden Jackson during his weekly SEC Teleconference on Wednesday.

The forecast for both Green and Jackson ahead of next Saturday's game against the No. 5 Texas Longhorns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium didn't sound overwhelmingly positive from Pittman.

"I still think we're a few days away from both those guys determining what their availability to play against Texas would be," Pittman said. "I can tell you this, I don't know if either one of them will be able to play if we were playing Saturday. So, I think we still have to wait until Monday of next week to see exactly where we're at with those two guys."