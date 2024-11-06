Latest injury news for key Razorbacks

Advertisement

in other news

BetSaracen: Arkansas Basketball Season Specials, Prop Plays

BetSaracen: Arkansas Basketball Season Specials, Prop Plays

Check out the BetSaracen odds for Arkansas basketball 2024-25 specials and prop plays.

 • Riley McFerran
Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Ole Miss 2024 - Defense

Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Ole Miss 2024 - Defense

HawgBeat reveals the Pro Football Focus grades for Arkansas' defense against Ole Miss.

Premium content
 • Riley McFerran
Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Ole Miss 2024 - Offense

Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Ole Miss 2024 - Offense

HawgBeat reveals the Pro Football Focus grades for Arkansas' offense against Ole Miss.

Premium content
 • Riley McFerran
Arkansas takes hit in ESPN FPI after Ole Miss loss

Arkansas takes hit in ESPN FPI after Ole Miss loss

Find out where Arkansas ranks in the ESPN Football Power Index following its loss to Ole Miss.

 • Riley McFerran
Predicting Arkansas non-conference record for 2024-25 season

Predicting Arkansas non-conference record for 2024-25 season

HawgBeat gives game-by-game predictions for the Arkansas basketball non-conference schedule

Premium content
 • Jackson Collier

in other news

BetSaracen: Arkansas Basketball Season Specials, Prop Plays

BetSaracen: Arkansas Basketball Season Specials, Prop Plays

Check out the BetSaracen odds for Arkansas basketball 2024-25 specials and prop plays.

 • Riley McFerran
Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Ole Miss 2024 - Defense

Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Ole Miss 2024 - Defense

HawgBeat reveals the Pro Football Focus grades for Arkansas' defense against Ole Miss.

Premium content
 • Riley McFerran
Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Ole Miss 2024 - Offense

Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Ole Miss 2024 - Offense

HawgBeat reveals the Pro Football Focus grades for Arkansas' offense against Ole Miss.

Premium content
 • Riley McFerran
Advertisement
Published Nov 6, 2024
Latest injury news for key Razorbacks
circle avatar
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Twitter
@RileyMcFerran
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman updated the health status of starting quarterback Taylen Green and running back Ja'Quinden Jackson during his weekly SEC Teleconference on Wednesday.

The forecast for both Green and Jackson ahead of next Saturday's game against the No. 5 Texas Longhorns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium didn't sound overwhelmingly positive from Pittman.

"I still think we're a few days away from both those guys determining what their availability to play against Texas would be," Pittman said. "I can tell you this, I don't know if either one of them will be able to play if we were playing Saturday. So, I think we still have to wait until Monday of next week to see exactly where we're at with those two guys."

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

In Arkansas' 63-31 blowout loss to Ole Miss over the weekend, Green suffered a right leg injury in the first half and never looked steady afterward. After Green finished out the first two quarters, backup Malachi Singleton replaced Green for the entire second half.

According to Pittman, Green is dealing with a sprained knee and may not be available to practice today despite going through walk-throughs yesterday.

This isn't the first bruising Green has taken this season, as he left the Tennessee game Oct. 5 early in the fourth quarter due to a left knee injury. Through nine games this season, Green has totaled 2,214 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, 411 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Jackson has missed two consecutive games for Arkansas while recovering from nagging injuries. Against LSU on Oct. 19, Jackson reaggravated an ankle injury that forced him to exit the game early versus the Tigers.

After starting the year on an electric pace (three straight 100+ yard games), Jackson has cooled off but still sits at fifth in the SEC in rushing yards (592) and he also has 10 scores on the ground. Pittman confirmed that Jackson is still recovering from an ankle injury and that he is uncertain to practice today.

Arkansas will rest up during the bye week before welcoming Texas to Fayetteville on Nov. 16. That game will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and will be broadcast on ABC.

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

arkansas
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
Arkansas
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement