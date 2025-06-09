Latest intel on Diamond Hogs' transfer targets

A week has passed since the college baseball portal window opened and the Diamond Hogs have yet to earn a commitment from a transfer player.

That may raise some eyebrows from fans, especially because many SEC teams have already added some talented newcomers, but a good chunk of those teams are also not playing in the College World Series like Arkansas is.

Even with their late postseason run, the Razorbacks have still made sure to do their due diligence in the portal, according to coach Dave Van Horn.

One source told HawgBeat that the Razorbacks were locked in on the post-season, which has seemingly worked out in their favor.

"Obviously, we're doing what we need to do, and we've contacted people," Van Horn said Friday. "We have visits set up."

With Arkansas' season still ongoing, following the trail of recruiting breadcrumbs has been more difficult than in years past, but that hasn't stopped HawgBeat from scraping up the latest intel, nuggets and more on potential targets around the country: