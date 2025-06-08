Diamond Hogs blowout Tennessee, clinch CWS birth

Arkansas RHP Gage Wood. (Photo by Tommy Land)

The No. 3-seed Arkansas Razorbacks (48-13, 20-10 SEC) clinched their spot in the College World Series after defeating the 14-seed Tennessee Volunteers (46-19, 16-14 SEC) on Sunday, 11-4, at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. Junior starter Gage Wood only made it through 3.1 innings before getting pulled, but he held Tennessee to one run on three hits with two walks and no strikeouts. Freshman lefty Cole Gibler, who earned the win, entered the game out of the bullpen in the fourth inning and cruised through 2.2 innings with four strikeouts and only one walk. Charles Davalan's two-run blast in the third handed the Hogs an early lead and Logan Maxwell's fourth-inning grand slam proved insurmountable for the Volunteers. As a team, the Razorbacks finished 10-for-35 at the plate with four extra-base hits, eight walks and eight strikeouts. Arkansas relief pitchers Aiden Jimenez, Parker Coil and Christian Foutch finished the final three innings and combined for six punchouts with just four hits allowed.

RECAP

First Inning: Tennessee star left-hander Liam Doyle's first pitch was a strike to Charles Davalan, who got plunked with a 2-2 pitch and reached first base. Wehiwa Aloy got ahead 3-0, but popped up in a full count for the first out. Logan Maxwell worked a 2-2 count, but a high flyball was caught in left field for out No. 2. Davalan was stranded on first after Ryder Helfrick struck out swinging. Using his mid 90s fastball, Arkansas right-hander Gage Wood retired Tennessee's leadoff man with a flyout. Wood lost his control and walked Andrew Fischer on four pitches, but he bounced back with another flyout. Wood capped the inning with a broken-bat infield popup.

Second Inning: Kuhio Aloy's cold streak continued to start the second, as he flied out on the very first pitch he saw. Cam Kozeal followed up with a hard-hit single to right field, then advanced to second on an 0-2 wild pitch to Brent Iredale, who struck out swinging in a full count. Reese Robinett swung and missed at a high 98 MPH heater to end the frame. Wood's second was fairly economic, as he needed just 11 pitches to retire the Volunteers in order. Third Inning: Justin Thomas Jr. led off the third with a five-pitch walk, which flipped the order around for the Hogs. After getting ahead 2-0 and following a mound visit, Davalan sent an inside fastball 107 MPH off the building in right field for a two-run bomb. Wehiwa Aloy singled in an 0-2 count, then Maxwell struck out swinging. Helfrick took a late swing at an 0-2 curveball for another K. Two questionable strike calls put Kuhio Aloy down 0-2, and he flied out to end the inning. Three straight singles loaded the bases for Tennessee, but a groundball double play by Fischer helped Wood avoid a disasterous inning. Still, the Vols scored a run to make it 2-1, Hogs. A flyball ended the inning.

Fourth Inning: Kozeal got hit No. 2, a single to right field, to leadoff the fourth. Iredale sent a 2-0 fastball to right field for an out, but Robinett singled to give the Hogs two baserunners. A wild pitch advanced both runners into scoring position and Davalan was intentionally walked in a 2-0 count. That prompted a pitching change to righty Brayden Krenzel, who spiked a 2-1 pitch and allowed the runner on third to score. A hit-by-pitch on Wehiwa Aloy reloaded the bases. Tennessee brought right-hander AJ Russell out of the bullpen to face Maxwell. With the bases loaded, Maxwell sent an oppo grand slam just over the left field fence to give the Hogs a 7-1 lead. Helfrick flied out to end a big frame for the Razorbacks. Wood walked the first batter he faced to start the bottom of the fourth. A shallow flyout to left was Wood's first out of the inning and final of the game, as the Hogs turned to freshman lefty Cole Gibler out of the bullpen. A "wild pitch" allowed Tennessee's baserunner to advance to second, then a full-count walk gave the Vols two men on. Gibler fought back with a strikeout and a groundout to get out of the inning.

Fifth Inning: Kuhio Aloy flied out to begin the fifth, but Kozeal backed him up with a walk. Iredale struck out looking in a full count, and as Kozeal was attempting to steal second base, Iredale was called for interference for the third out. Gibler was on point in his first full frame, as he notched two strikeouts and a lineout for a clean 1-2-3 inning. Sixth Inning: After making a great defensive snag to close the fifth, Robinett struck out to start the sixth. Thomas followed with a groundout, but Davalan worked a full-count walk to breakup the clean frame. Wewiwa Aloy hit a liner to right field for the final out. Tennessee led off the bottom of the sixth with a no-man's land flyball single, then Thomas made a catch deep in center field for out No. 1. The second out was a bit uncomfortable, but Wehiwa Aloy secured the over-the-shoulder catch. Gibler closed the inning with a check-swing strikeout.

Seventh Inning: Righty Nate Snead took the mound for Tennessee in the seventh, and all Maxwell did was greet him with a double to right field. A wild pitch advanced Maxwell to third, and after a groundout by Helfrick, Kuhio Aloy sent Maxwell home with a smoked single up the middle. Kozeal earned a full-count walk, and another wild pitch advanced both runners into scoring position. Iredale walked to load the bases. With them juiced, Tennessee replaced Snead with lefty Brandon Arvidson, who walked Robinett to drive in another run. A full-count walk to Thomas made it 10-1, Hogs. With Davalan back up, lefty Dylan Loy trotted out of the bullpen. He drew a groundball double play to end the frame. Bullpen righty Aiden Jimenez relieved Gibler in the bottom of the seventh and didn't miss a beat, as he retired the Volunteers in order with a strikeout and two groundouts.

Eighth Inning: In likely his final at-bat at Baum-Walker Stadium, Wehiwa Aloy grounded out. Maxwell racked up hit No. 3 to give the Hogs a baserunner. Helfrick hit a high flyball for the second out and Kuhio Aloy's groundball chopper capped the frame. Jimenez returned for Arkansas in the eighth but was pulled by pitching coach Matt Hobbs and trainer Corey Wood after issuing a leadoff walk. Lefty Parker Coil relieved Jimenez and gave up a hit to Fischer. A 2-2 liner was caught by Wehiwa Aloy for the first out. Coil needed just three pitches for his second out, a swing and a miss. The Vols made it 10-2, Hogs, with a two-strike single, but Coil stranded two Vols with a strikeout.

Ninth Inning: A soft-hit lineout retired Kozeal to start the ninth. Iredale's first hit of the game and first postseason bomb made it 11-2, Hogs. Robinett grounded out and Tennessee brought in righty Tanner Franklin, who drew a deep flyout from Thomas to close the door on the frame. Right-hander Christian Foutch was tasked with getting the final three outs, and he started strong with a strikeout looking. A full-count double was followed by a strikeout and two-run homer to make it 11-4, Hogs. Foutch closed the game with a strikeout to clinch a College World Series birth.

Box Score