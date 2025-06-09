Time, TV info released for Arkansas' first College World Series matchup

The Diamond Hogs will play on Saturday, June 14, in the second game of the day at 6 p.m. CT. It will be the fourth game of the College World Series, and the Hogs and Tigers will take the field after the conclusion of Oregon State-Louisville, which is set to start at 1 p.m. CT.

The date, time and broadcast information for Arkansas' first-round matchup against the LSU Tigers in the College World Series has been released.

The Razorbacks are headed to their first College World Series appearance since 2022 after they took down the Tennessee Volunteers in the Super Regional round with a clean two-game sweep last weekend. Arkansas won Game 4-3 and cruised to an 11-4 win in Game 2 on Sunday.

"Yeah, just so happy for everybody involved with the program," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said during an emotion-filled opening statement after Sunday's win. "Especially more than anything, the players, because they’re the ones that do all of the work. They’re the ones that win the games. So happy that they’re going to finish this season in Omaha. I don’t know. It just means a lot."

LSU got to the College World Series after a sweep of West Virginia in the Baton Rouge Super Regional last weekend. The Tigers took a 16-9 win in Game 1 and 12-5 in Game 2.

This will be the fourth time this season the Razorbacks and Tigers have matched up. Arkansas traveled to LSU late in the regular season and dropped two of three games, and avoided a series sweep with a 7-4 win in Game 3 of the penultimate series of the regular season.

Saturday's game will air on ESPN.