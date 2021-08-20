Latest on Arkansas' battle for RB2

FAYETTEVILLE — With Trelon Smith nursing what is believed to be a minor injury, Arkansas has gotten a glimpse of the future throughout practice this week.

During the short periods of practice open to the media, freshman Raheim “Rocket” Sanders has received the majority of the first-team reps at running back.

Finding a No. 2 option behind Smith was one of the Razorbacks’ top priorities during fall camp and it seems as though the four-star prospect is starting to emerge in that role.

Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles told reporters following Friday’s practice that Sanders is expected to get a lot of carries in Saturday’s scrimmage.