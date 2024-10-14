Latest on Arkansas injuries after bye week

in other news
Following the Arkansas football team's (4-2, 2-1 SEC) bye week, head coach Sam Pittman gave an update Monday on the health of some Razorbacks.
After saying last week that the team was hopeful to have starting quarterback Taylen Green ready for Saturday's game against LSU and that Green's left leg injury against Tennessee was "more of a bone bruise" without ligament damage, Pittman said Monday that he thinks Green will be able to suit up against LSU this weekend.
"Last week...Taylen practiced," Pittman said Monday. "First was a walk through, which he would be practicing whether he was healthy or not. But, he's practiced each day. We're hopeful that he'll be ready to go. So, I feel like he will. But, we'll have to wait and see a little bit more. Probably know a little bit more about Tuesday, Wednesday. We're hopeful that he's ready to play and we think he'll be able to."
In addition, Pittman restated that junior safety Miguel Mitchell is ready to make his Arkansas debut after transferring in from Florida over the offseason. Junior offensive lineman Patrick Kutas is also potentially going to be available after missing the first six games with a back injury.
"(Patrick) certainly could (play Saturday)," Pittman said. "He’s still having some pain in his back. We’ve got to eliminate that before we put him out there, but he practiced all three days last week, but of course one of them was a walk (through)."
Pittman also updated the status of sophomore cornerback Jaylon Braxton (knee) and redshirt sophomore running back Rodney Hill (concussion). Braxton hasn't appeared on the field since Arkansas' Week 2 matchup against Oklahoma State, and Hill missed the Tennessee game with a concussion.
"(Patrick will) practice this week," Pittman said. "Hopefully, he'll be available on Saturday. Miguel (Mitchell) will be ready. Braxton, I don't think he'll be ready this week, and probably Rodney Hill will be out as well."
Not expected to return for the Razorbacks is starting redshirt senior kicker Kyle Ramsey, who exited the second half of the Tennessee game with what Pittman said was a significant injury that would keep Ramsey out for a while.
Arkansas' tight end unit is looking healthier after the off week, as senior Andreas Paaske (concussion) is ready to return, according to Pittman. Redshirt sophomore Ty Washington and sophomore Luke Hasz are also both seemingly healthy after being recently banged up.
Up next, Arkansas will face the LSU Tigers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Oct. 19. That game will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN.