Latest on Arkansas injuries after bye week

Following the Arkansas football team's (4-2, 2-1 SEC) bye week, head coach Sam Pittman gave an update Monday on the health of some Razorbacks.

After saying last week that the team was hopeful to have starting quarterback Taylen Green ready for Saturday's game against LSU and that Green's left leg injury against Tennessee was "more of a bone bruise" without ligament damage, Pittman said Monday that he thinks Green will be able to suit up against LSU this weekend.

"Last week...Taylen practiced," Pittman said Monday. "First was a walk through, which he would be practicing whether he was healthy or not. But, he's practiced each day. We're hopeful that he'll be ready to go. So, I feel like he will. But, we'll have to wait and see a little bit more. Probably know a little bit more about Tuesday, Wednesday. We're hopeful that he's ready to play and we think he'll be able to."