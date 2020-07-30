HawgBeat - Latest on Arkansas' pair of games scheduled for NFL stadiums

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — What was shaping up to be one of Arkansas’ most unique schedules in school history has been completely altered coronavirus pandemic.

The SEC’s decision to go with a 10-game, conference-only slate Thursday officially eliminated the Razorbacks’ road trip to South Bend, Ind., for a matchup with Notre Dame in front of Touchdown Jesus and now it appears they also won’t be playing in either of the NFL stadiums originally on their schedule.

Arkansas was set to play the annual Southwest Classic against Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the seventh straight year, as well as the “Battle Line Rivalry” against Missouri at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The Aggies’ athletics director, Ross Bjork, previously went on the record about his desire to move the Arkansas-Texas A&M game to his campus in College Station, especially if the SEC opted for a conference-only slate.

He reiterated that in a statement Thursday afternoon, saying that the two schools were working together to move the game to Kyle Field. Earlier this month, Yurachek said such a decision should have a corresponding move that next year’s game be played in Fayetteville.

“We'll have that discussion, Ross (Bjork) and I as well as the Jones family and the folks AT&T Stadium, to see what makes sense with that series,” Yurachek said when asked about it again Thursday. “Obviously, you would say that that would be the fair and equitable thing to do, but we'll see what that looks like moving forward.”

Although Yurachek had not yet made contact with Jim Sterk at the time of the interview, he also said he expected the game against Missouri to shift back to a true road game in Columbia, Mo. That echoes what the Tigers’ athletics director said in an email to students about an hour earlier.

With uncertainty surrounding the upcoming season, it now appears likely that all 10 of Arkansas’ games in 2020 will be played at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville or on the campus of their opponent.

The Razorbacks know they’ll be playing the eight SEC foes currently on their schedule, but the exact dates and which two Eastern division opponents will be added remain a mystery.