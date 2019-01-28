It's a bit of a high-stress time for the Razorbacks with just nine days until National Signing Day and four spots in the 2019 class still up in the air. While one of the four targets, linebacker Chris Russell, was in Fayetteville for his official visit, the three other prospects were taking visits elsewhere. Running back commit A'Montae Spivey and JUCO linebacker target Lakia Henry were at Ole Miss while cornerback commit Adonis Otey was at USC.

We talked to Rivals insiders at Ole Miss and USC to find out how their visits went and what sources are saying in Oxford and LA: