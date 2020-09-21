College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — The last two years, Arkansas has entered the season unsettled at quarterback. Going into 2020, though, the bigger question is who will play that position against the Razorbacks in Week 1.

While Feleipe Franks has established himself as QB1 at Arkansas, Georgia’s quarterback battle has been wide open since Jamie Newman’s decision to opt out of the upcoming season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Many assumed JT Daniels would step in and be the starter, as Kirby Smart repeatedly said in recent interviews that he “expected” the USC transfer to be medically cleared in time for the Sept. 26 opener in Fayetteville.

However, the Bulldogs’ head coach didn’t sound quite as confident Monday afternoon.

“We hope JT will be cleared by Saturday, officially,” Smart told reporters on a Zoom videoconference.

With Daniels’ health still up in the air as he works his way back from a season-ending knee injury suffered in last year’s opener, redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis has emerged as the favorite to be Georgia’s starting quarterback on Saturday.

Not surprisingly, Smart has not named a starter and likely won’t before the 3 p.m. CT kickoff. Having worked on his staff the last four years, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said it is Smart’s belief to play things close to the vest.

Last season, the Bulldogs did not release a depth chart for their opener against Vanderbilt until it was printed on the flip cards provided to media in the press box.

“I haven’t had a personal conversation with Kirby and ask him who he’s going to start,” Pittman said with a smile. “I think you’re guessing as much as we are, but I can guarantee you not you or us or anybody is going to know who that starting quarterback is going to be for Georgia until he runs out there.”

By being secretive about his starting quarterback, Smart is forcing the Razorbacks to prepare for both players.

The best player the Class of 2019 before deciding to enroll at USC a year early, Daniels was a five-star recruit and ended up at No. 4 overall in 2018. Instead of playing his senior year of high school, he became the Trojans’ starter and completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Considered a Heisman Trophy contender going into last season, he completed 25 of 34 passes (73.5 percent) for 215 yards, one touchdown and one interception against Fresno State before going down with a torn ACL.

“With J.T. Daniels, you can go back and watch the Fresno State game from last season, and I mean he’s just throwing darts and throwing any angle,” Pittman said. “He’s a shortstop, he’s a right-fielder, he can do anything he wants with the football.”

While Daniels is a true pro-style quarterback, Mathis is more of a mobile option. Coming out of high school in Michigan, he was a 5.9 four-star recruit and the No. 125 overall prospect in 2019. Rivals also ranked him as the third-best dual-threat quarterback in his class.

“I was there at Georgia with D’Wan and we know what kind of arm he has, but he would be maybe a little bit more of…a dual threat, because he certainly can run,” Pittman said. “He can actually fly. He’s really fast.”

Although Smart was hesitant to say anything individually about any of his quarterbacks - including true freshman Carson Beck and former walk-on Stetson Bennett - teammate Kearis Jackson was complimentary about Mathis’ work since January.

“He has a powerful arm, has a great spin on the ball,” said Jackson, a wide receiver. “This offseason, all the quarterbacks threw well, but D’Wan’s speed and stuff is very special, for him to be able to have an arm and the speed as well. He will be a weapon.”

On top of his skillset, Mathis being named the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback would mark one of the best stories of the 2020 season.

Last May, he underwent a craniotomy to remove a cyst from his brain, but managed to return to practice and serve as Georgia’s scout team quarterback leading up to the Sugar Bowl against Baylor.

Pittman got a first-hand look the adversity Mathis battled through last year because he was the Bulldogs’ offensive line coach and he described him as “a wonderful kid” in Monday’s press conference.

Although he’s trying to come up with a game plan to shut him down Saturday, Pittman admitted he’s rooting for the comeback story.

“To be honest with you guys, I’m really excited if he plays against us,” Pittman said. “I’m excited for him because he had surgery that might not have allowed him to play. He’s come a long way.

“Certainly we’re not wanting to play against him because he’s such a talented young man, but I’m certainly thrilled that he has been cleared and is ready to get his football career back on course.”