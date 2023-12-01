Legendary Arkansas head coach Nolan Richardson had many sayings, but one in particular sticks out to describe freshman guard Layden Blocker perfectly: "If a dog is going to bite, he's going to do it as a pup."

Blocker was no bark, all bite against Duke, and has earned more minutes this season with that playing style over the past few games. The freshman has played 15-plus minutes each of the last four games, 20-plus in the last three, and is making an impact on both ends of the floor.

In his last four games, Blocker is averaging 8.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.0 steals in 23.3 minutes per game. It's not just the production showing up in the box score, though. The Little Rock native has played with an edge and an intensity that has impressed his head coach.

"I think that he earned that (playing time) based on the way he played in the Bahamas," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said Wednesday after an 80-75 win over Duke. "But we also learned that when he goes to the offensive glass, RJ Davis just annihilated us on their sideline break when Layden was doing that. That’s what you want. You want your players and your teams to learn from wins and losses.

“There’s a lot we’re going to be able to learn from tonight, as well. But the thing with Layden is toughness, competitiveness and no fear. Those three categories he’s an A-plus. And then he’s got areas that he’s got to continue to get better on, which he will through experience and through work."

Those three categories Musselman credited Blocker for being an "A-plus" in were apparent in his style of play and even in his facial expressions. Even as a freshman, he plays tough and physical with a look to match, like a pup that's already biting.

Toughness, competitiveness and fearlessness count for a lot, and those traits have helped Blocker get on the floor early this season, but there is still plenty of learning and growing for the freshman to do to stay on the floor.

"I thought Blocker’s defense was awesome," Musselman said. "It’s a tough position trying to break a press. A team’s down and they’re coming at you with an extra defender. I’m sure Layden, he’s going to be able to … That’s a big-time learning experience for a freshman to be in a game down the stretch against Duke in front of the largest crowd in the history of Bud Walton. And do it early in his freshman year."

Up next, Arkansas will host Furman at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Monday at 7 p.m. CT.