FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Dee Walker is officially no longer a part of Arkansas’ football program, head coach Chad Morris said Wednesday.

The rising junior from Georgia was indefinitely suspended in December following an arrest on drug and weapon charges.

According to police, Walker was found with 95.8 grams of marijuana, 40 Xanax pills, drug paraphernalia, an AR-15 rifle and a loaded magazine. He was subsequently charged with delivery of marijuana, possession with the intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and guns and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He has since pled not guilty and is awaiting a Feb. 26 court date, which is coincidentally the first day of spring practice for the Razorbacks.

The absence of Walker - who appeared in all 12 games and 17 tackles last season - looms large with JUCO linebackers Lakia Henry and Chris Russell signing with SEC West rivals Ole Miss and Texas A&M, respectively, on Wednesday.

Although he played sparingly, he was consistently listed on the depth chart and was expected to provide much-needed depth at the position behind projected starters De’Jon Harris and Bumper Pool. Arkansas now has only eight linebackers on scholarship for next season, with 2019 signee Zach Zimos not joining the team until the summer.

Walker is also the 16th scholarship player to leave the program for various reasons since the 2018 roster was finalized. Factoring in seniors lost to graduation, the Razorbacks are replacing 35.3 percent of their 85 scholarship players from last season.