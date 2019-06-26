News More News
LB Martavius French Updates Recruitment Ahead of His July Birthday Decision

Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

Rivals250 Whitehaven (Memphis) inside linebacker Martavius French showed out at the Rivals 5-star Challenge in Atlanta on Tuesday. He breaks down his recruitment, talks Razorbacks and his relationship with the staff and biggest factors leading up to his end-of-July decision.

