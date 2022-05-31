Lee expected to make MLB debut Wednesday

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

There will soon be another former Arkansas player representing the program in the big leagues.

Evan Lee, a two-way player for the Razorbacks from 2017-18, is set to make his MLB debut Wednesday for the Washington Nationals, according to a source close to the situation. He’ll get the start against the New York Mets.

The move was made after a doubleheader last Saturday forced the Nationals to play six games in five days. Washington had to throw five arms in a 13-5 loss to the Mets on Monday, leading to the squad being in dire need of a fresh arm.

Lee is the Nationals’ No. 17 overall prospect and the third-best left-handed pitcher in their farm system, according to MLB.com. He has been listed on the 40-man roster, but has spent his season at the Double-A level with the Harrisburg Senators.

During his time with the Senators this season, Lee — who also played in the outfield at Arkansas — has started seven games and boasts a 3.60 ERA. He has 37 strikeouts compared to just 15 walks in 30 innings.

Lee pitched at least five innings in all four of his starts in the month of May, and over his last three outings, he had a 23-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The last appearance Lee made was in a start last Friday against the Altoona Curve. He threw five innings, gave up 10 hits and surrendered four earned runs.

Prior to his last two outings — in which he gave up a combined eight earned runs — Lee had a 1.86 ERA in 19 1/3 innings. Though he’s struggled to limit the runs scored, he has continued his impressive strikeout rate.

Since being drafted in the 15th round of the 2018 MLB Draft, Lee has spent all of his time in the Nationals’ organization. He became a full-time starter during the 2021 season, when he started 20 games for the Wilmington Blue Rocks (High-A).

Lee is the first of 11 Razorbacks from the 2018 draft class to make it to the show. He’ll be the second former Arkansas player to debut this season, following Zach Jackson with the Athletics, and the 62nd player in program history to reach the big leagues.

