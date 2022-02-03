Life after Kopps: Previewing Arkansas' bullpen for 2022

It is unlikely that Arkansas ever has a bullpen quite like the one it had last season, and that is solely because of one man: Kevin Kopps.

The Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy winner is gone, but there is no shortage of arms that could come out of the bullpen at some point in 2022.

With the rotation in flux after Peyton Pallette's injury, it seems the only pitcher currently locked into a starting spot is Connor Noland.

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn mentioned freshman Hagen Smith and sophomore Jaxon Wiggins as two other starting candidates, but both could also come out of the bullpen. Realistically, there are several candidates to start and the rest will be battling for time out of the pen.

“There’s about five or six guys that are going to be battling to get on the mound as a starter,” Van Horn said last week. “We have a lot of good arms. We just have to figure out how to use them.”

During the fall, Van Horn said he believes senior left-hander Evan Taylor is due for a breakout season. Taylor has 17 appearances during his three seasons with Arkansas and his career ERA is 7.36. Despite the struggles, he could make an impact this year.