PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03NjRINEtHMUI0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Lights coming on for Arkansas pass-rusher Nico Davillier

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1hzQVlrSG96Zk9RP3NpPS1EMXBRb09DZzJhWGdqMWs/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Arkansas junior defensive end Nico Davillier said he struggled with hubris early in his collegiate career, but has reformed his mindset and developed into a potential breakout SEC pass-rusher ahead of the 2024 season.

The 6-foot-4, 271-pound Maumelle native saw action in all 12 games last season and recorded a career-high 11 tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

Defensive line coach Deke Adams joined the Hogs simultaneously as Davillier prior to the 2022 season, so Adams has been able to see Davillier's emergence from a former four-star to an experienced athlete.

"At that time, Nico walked in and he was a great player," Adams said. "Been around a really good program, then I think he thought he was just going to fall into the mold of things, realized he had to work at it.

"Didn’t play as much his first year. Played a little bit more last year. The light came on this spring and he’s playing at a high level right now. So I’m really pleased with where he is and he does a lot of good things for us. He plays physical and he’s playing fast right now."

Advertisement

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Heading into the 2024 season, Davillier seems to be in play for Arkansas' "buck", which Adams detailed as a scheme-oriented position that can be manipulated depending on the opponent.

"I would say it’s just an outside linebacker," Davillier said. "Just rushing the passer, dropping in coverage and playing the run. Just an athletic defensive end just standing up."

Davillier talked about his personal goals for his third year in Fayetteville and previewed what he expects to happen in Arkansas' first scrimmage of fall camp Thursday.

"With me, pass rush and transitioning from run to pass quicker," Davillier said. "Just keep on doing what I’m doing with the run and just keep playing physical.”

According to Davillier, most of the periods during the Thursday scrimmage will be live.

"That’s going to help us on tackling a lot more," Davillier said. "Like Landon (Jackson) said, we’ve been doing a poor job in the first couple of weeks of the season on tackling and open space tackling. I feel like with Coach (Sam) Pittman and the rest of the coaching staff is doing to help us get prepared, I think it’s going to be very good."

Arkansas will continue with its first scrimmage of fall camp Thursday in Fayetteville ahead of the season opener on Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Fya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9saWdodHMtY29taW5nLW9uLWZvci1hcmthbnNhcy1wYXNzLXJ1 c2hlci1uaWNvLWRhdmlsbGllciIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAg dmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwg PSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07 IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVu IHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3Qg dmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6 bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBl bCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03 MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYXJrYW5zYXMucml2YWxzLmNvbSUy Rm5ld3MlMkZsaWdodHMtY29taW5nLW9uLWZvci1hcmthbnNhcy1wYXNzLXJ1 c2hlci1uaWNvLWRhdmlsbGllciZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDczJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0x JmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUg VGFnIC0tPgoKCg==