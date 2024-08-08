Arkansas junior defensive end Nico Davillier said he struggled with hubris early in his collegiate career, but has reformed his mindset and developed into a potential breakout SEC pass-rusher ahead of the 2024 season.

The 6-foot-4, 271-pound Maumelle native saw action in all 12 games last season and recorded a career-high 11 tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

Defensive line coach Deke Adams joined the Hogs simultaneously as Davillier prior to the 2022 season, so Adams has been able to see Davillier's emergence from a former four-star to an experienced athlete.

"At that time, Nico walked in and he was a great player," Adams said. "Been around a really good program, then I think he thought he was just going to fall into the mold of things, realized he had to work at it.

"Didn’t play as much his first year. Played a little bit more last year. The light came on this spring and he’s playing at a high level right now. So I’m really pleased with where he is and he does a lot of good things for us. He plays physical and he’s playing fast right now."