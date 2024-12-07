Linebacker Alex Sanford to transfer from Arkansas

2024 (SOPHOMORE) Played on special teams during a loss at Missouri (Nov. 30) … Saw action on special teams in a win vs. Louisiana Tech (Nov. 23) … Played on special teams in a loss to Texas (Nov. 16) … Saw action on special teams vs. Ole Miss (Nov. 2) … Played in a win at Mississippi State (Oct. 26) … Appeared on special teams in a loss to LSU (Oct. 19) … Saw action in a win over No. 4 Tennessee (Oct. 5) … Registered playing time in loss to Texas A&M (Sept. 28) … Saw action in a win at Auburn (Sept. 21) … Played on special teams in a win over UAB (Sept. 14) … Saw action at Oklahoma State (Sept. 7) and in season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29).

2023 (FRESHMAN): Played in 11 games as a true freshman, mainly on special teams … Logged 135 snaps on special teams according to Pro Football Focus, seeing action on kickoff, kickoff return, punt and punt return teams … Made his lone tackle of the season in win at Florida (Nov. 4).

HIGH SCHOOL: A consensus three-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3 … Rated the No. 8 player in Mississippi and the No. 63 linebacker in the country by 247Sports … No. 13 player in Mississippi and No. 25 inside linebacker nationally according to Rivals … No. 18 player in Mississippi and No. 32 inside linebacker in the country by ESPN … Played for head coach Chris Cutcliffe at Oxford High School in Oxford, Miss. … Four-year varsity player, registering 100 tackles in three of his four high school seasons … As a freshman, recorded two total tackles and a quarterback hurry … As a sophomore, totaled 116 tackles with 23.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks … Gathered 22 quarterback hurries … Also caused four fumbles, recovered two fumbles, blocked a pair of punts and broke up one pass … As a junior, racked up 120 total tackles with 17.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and five quarterback hurries … Also had two pass breakups, two blocked punts and one fumble recovery … As a senior, posted 104 total tackles, including 18.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks … Credited with seven quarterback hurries … Had three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one pass breakup.

PERSONAL: Son of Alex and Jennifer Sanford … Has a brother, Andrew, and a sister, Alayna … Birthdate: April 27, 2004 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Auburn, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and others.