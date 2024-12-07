Linebacker Alex Sanford to transfer from Arkansas

Arkansas sophomore linebacker Alex Sanford will transfer from the program, he announced Saturday.
Sanford contributed on special teams during his two seasons and he has logged one career tackle.
A 6-foot-1, 225-pound Mississippi native, Sanford originally chose the Razorbacks over Auburn, Ole Miss, Tennessee and others.
Arkansas will now await its bowl destination, which will be revealed Sunday, Dec. 8.
Alex Sanford Bio:
2024 (SOPHOMORE) Played on special teams during a loss at Missouri (Nov. 30) … Saw action on special teams in a win vs. Louisiana Tech (Nov. 23) … Played on special teams in a loss to Texas (Nov. 16) … Saw action on special teams vs. Ole Miss (Nov. 2) … Played in a win at Mississippi State (Oct. 26) … Appeared on special teams in a loss to LSU (Oct. 19) … Saw action in a win over No. 4 Tennessee (Oct. 5) … Registered playing time in loss to Texas A&M (Sept. 28) … Saw action in a win at Auburn (Sept. 21) … Played on special teams in a win over UAB (Sept. 14) … Saw action at Oklahoma State (Sept. 7) and in season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29).
2023 (FRESHMAN): Played in 11 games as a true freshman, mainly on special teams … Logged 135 snaps on special teams according to Pro Football Focus, seeing action on kickoff, kickoff return, punt and punt return teams … Made his lone tackle of the season in win at Florida (Nov. 4).
HIGH SCHOOL: A consensus three-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3 … Rated the No. 8 player in Mississippi and the No. 63 linebacker in the country by 247Sports … No. 13 player in Mississippi and No. 25 inside linebacker nationally according to Rivals … No. 18 player in Mississippi and No. 32 inside linebacker in the country by ESPN … Played for head coach Chris Cutcliffe at Oxford High School in Oxford, Miss. … Four-year varsity player, registering 100 tackles in three of his four high school seasons … As a freshman, recorded two total tackles and a quarterback hurry … As a sophomore, totaled 116 tackles with 23.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks … Gathered 22 quarterback hurries … Also caused four fumbles, recovered two fumbles, blocked a pair of punts and broke up one pass … As a junior, racked up 120 total tackles with 17.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and five quarterback hurries … Also had two pass breakups, two blocked punts and one fumble recovery … As a senior, posted 104 total tackles, including 18.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks … Credited with seven quarterback hurries … Had three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one pass breakup.
PERSONAL: Son of Alex and Jennifer Sanford … Has a brother, Andrew, and a sister, Alayna … Birthdate: April 27, 2004 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Auburn, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and others.