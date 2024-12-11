Linebacker Brad Spence to transfer from Arkansas

2024 (SOPHOMORE) Registered four tackles and a sack during a loss at Missouri (Nov. 30) … Became the 14th Razorback defender to register 1.0+ sacks in three consecutive games since 2000 (Nov. 30) … Led Arkansas with eight tackles in addition to collecting a sack and pass breakup during a victory over Louisiana Tech (Nov. 23) … Tallied seven tackles and a sack in a loss to Texas (Nov. 16) … Recorded two tackles in a loss vs. Ole Miss (Nov. 2) … Tied for a game-high 11 tackles while registering an assisted tackle and a game-high 1.5 tackles for loss during a win at Mississippi State (Oct. 26) … Collected a tackle in a loss to LSU (Oct. 19) … Registered three tackles and a quarterback hurry in a win over No. 4 Tennessee (Oct. 5) … Recorded four tackles vs. Texas A&M (Sept. 28) … Collected three stops in a win at Auburn (Sept. 21) … Registered five tackles, including his first career sack in a win over UAB (Sept. 14) … Tallied three tackles at Oklahoma State (Sept. 7) … Registered four tackles, including an assisted tackle for loss in season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29).

2023 (FRESHMAN): Played in 11 games with one start as a true freshman, making 16 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one interception … Picked off a pass in his collegiate debut vs. Western Carolina (Sept. 2), returning it 85 yards for a touchdown – the first of a nation-leading four pick sixes for the team on the season … Earned his first career start vs. Kent State (Sept. 9), making three tackles … Logged a single solo stop vs. BYU (Sept. 16) … Recorded a career-best four tackles vs. Texas A&M (Sept. 30) and recovered a fumble … Made two tackles, including a half tackle for loss, at Ole Miss (Oct. 7) … Tallied a pair of stops at Alabama (Oct. 14) … Made two solo stops, including a tackle for loss, vs. Auburn (Nov. 11).

HIGH SCHOOL: Enrolled early and participated in spring practice … A consensus three-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3 …Rated the No. 26 inside linebacker nationally by ESPN … No. 38 outside linebacker according to Rivals … Played for head coach Johnathan Wilson at Klein Forest High School in Houston, Texas … As a sophomore, recorded 18 total tackles, including 4.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one quarterback hurry … Also forced a pair of fumbles … As a junior, logged 72 total tackles with 11.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and seven quarterback hurries … Tallied six pass breakups and one fumble recovery … As a senior, totaled 85 tackles with 12.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks … Accumulated 13 quarterback hurries … Tallied two fumble recoveries … Named District 15-6A Defensive MVP … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Duke, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Texas, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin and others.

PERSONAL: Son of Armand Spence and Yashika Oglesby … Has a brother, Trent Spence, and a sister, Kia Oglesby … Birthdate: May 8, 2005.