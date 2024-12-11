Linebacker Brad Spence to transfer from Arkansas

Arkansas sophomore linebacker Brad Spence will transfer from the program, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Spence appeared in all 12 games this season and he logged 54 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
A 6-foot-2, 238-pound Texas native, Spence originally chose the Razorbacks over Colorado, Louisville, Mississippi State, Texas, Utah, Vanderbilt and others.
The former three-star is the latest Razorback to enter the portal, joining more than 20 other scholarship players leaving the program.
Arkansas will play Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis on Dec. 27.
Brad Spence Bio:
2024 (SOPHOMORE) Registered four tackles and a sack during a loss at Missouri (Nov. 30) … Became the 14th Razorback defender to register 1.0+ sacks in three consecutive games since 2000 (Nov. 30) … Led Arkansas with eight tackles in addition to collecting a sack and pass breakup during a victory over Louisiana Tech (Nov. 23) … Tallied seven tackles and a sack in a loss to Texas (Nov. 16) … Recorded two tackles in a loss vs. Ole Miss (Nov. 2) … Tied for a game-high 11 tackles while registering an assisted tackle and a game-high 1.5 tackles for loss during a win at Mississippi State (Oct. 26) … Collected a tackle in a loss to LSU (Oct. 19) … Registered three tackles and a quarterback hurry in a win over No. 4 Tennessee (Oct. 5) … Recorded four tackles vs. Texas A&M (Sept. 28) … Collected three stops in a win at Auburn (Sept. 21) … Registered five tackles, including his first career sack in a win over UAB (Sept. 14) … Tallied three tackles at Oklahoma State (Sept. 7) … Registered four tackles, including an assisted tackle for loss in season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29).
2023 (FRESHMAN): Played in 11 games with one start as a true freshman, making 16 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one interception … Picked off a pass in his collegiate debut vs. Western Carolina (Sept. 2), returning it 85 yards for a touchdown – the first of a nation-leading four pick sixes for the team on the season … Earned his first career start vs. Kent State (Sept. 9), making three tackles … Logged a single solo stop vs. BYU (Sept. 16) … Recorded a career-best four tackles vs. Texas A&M (Sept. 30) and recovered a fumble … Made two tackles, including a half tackle for loss, at Ole Miss (Oct. 7) … Tallied a pair of stops at Alabama (Oct. 14) … Made two solo stops, including a tackle for loss, vs. Auburn (Nov. 11).
HIGH SCHOOL: Enrolled early and participated in spring practice … A consensus three-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3 …Rated the No. 26 inside linebacker nationally by ESPN … No. 38 outside linebacker according to Rivals … Played for head coach Johnathan Wilson at Klein Forest High School in Houston, Texas … As a sophomore, recorded 18 total tackles, including 4.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one quarterback hurry … Also forced a pair of fumbles … As a junior, logged 72 total tackles with 11.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and seven quarterback hurries … Tallied six pass breakups and one fumble recovery … As a senior, totaled 85 tackles with 12.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks … Accumulated 13 quarterback hurries … Tallied two fumble recoveries … Named District 15-6A Defensive MVP … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Duke, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Texas, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin and others.
PERSONAL: Son of Armand Spence and Yashika Oglesby … Has a brother, Trent Spence, and a sister, Kia Oglesby … Birthdate: May 8, 2005.