LIST: In-state players who have faced Arkansas

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

When Florida comes to Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday, it will do so with a familiar face in its starting lineup.

North Little Rock native KeVaughn Allen is set to make his seventh career start against the Razorbacks. Arkansas does not travel to Gainesville, Fla., so this could also be the final time it has to face the in-state product, unless the schools are matched up in the SEC Tournament or other postseason play.

Allen has never failed to reach double figures and has averaged 15.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in his previous six games against the Razorbacks.

The last time he played in his home state, he dropped 21 points on Arkansas. Allen’s best game, though, was last year on his home court when he scored 28 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 6-of-7 from three-point range.

That 28-point performance is one of the best by an Arkansas native against the Razorbacks, but others have scored more.

In a research project spanning the 1980s to present, HawgBeat found 31 players from Arkansas who went to Power Five schools and eventually played the Razorbacks and 28 who did so at non-Power Five schools.

The list - which can be found below - is likely not comprehensive, but from that data set, here are the top six scoring performances…

1. Keith Carter (Perryville/Ole Miss): 33 points - Jan. 30, 1999

2. Dennis Nutt (Little Rock Central/TCU): 32 points - Jan. 14, 1984

4. Joe Harvell (Gosnell/Ole Miss): 30 points - Jan. 18, 1992

t-4. Harvell: 28 points - Jan. 6, 1993

t-4. KeVaughn Allen (North Little Rock/Florida): 28 points - Jan. 17, 2018

6. Kevin Watkins (North Little Rock/Ole Miss): 27 points - Jan. 6, 1993

——————————————————————————————————————

(As mentioned above, this list is not comprehensive. If you are aware of someone who should be on it, let us know by posting on our message board or sending a tweet/direct message to Andrew on Twitter, @NWAHutch.)

Power Five Schools

KeVaughn Allen – Florida (North Little Rock)

~Feb. 3, 2016: 28 minutes, 10 points (2/6 FG, 0/3 3PT, 6/6 FT), 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals

~March 10, 2016: 32 minutes, 11 points (3/10 FG, 2/5 3PT, 3/3 FT), 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 turnovers

~Dec. 29, 2016: 34 minutes, 21 points (7/16 FG, 5/9 3PT, 2/2 FT), 2 rebounds, 1 steal

~March 1, 2017: 26 minutes, 12 points (5/6 FG, 2/3 3PT), 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 turnover, 1 steal

~Jan. 17, 2018: 34 minutes, 28 points (8/12 FG, 6/7 3PT, 6/6 FT), 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers, 2 blocks

~March 9, 2018: 31 minutes, 11 points (4/11 FG, 2/7 3PT, 1/3 FT), 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 turnover, 1 block

TOTALS: 185 minutes, 93 points (29/61 FG, 17/34 3PT, 18/20 FT), 19 rebounds, 11 assists, 6 turnovers, 4 steals, 3 blocks

Anthony Boone – Ole Miss (Helena)

~Jan. 4, 1995: 12 points (5/9 FG, 2/2 FT), 5 rebounds

~Jan. 10, 1996: 6 points (2/4 FG, 2/8 FT), 6 rebounds

~Feb. 14, 1996: 7 points (3/6 FG, 1/2 FT), 13 rebounds

~Jan. 2, 1997: 30 minutes, 21 points (7/11 FG, 7/9 FT), 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 turnovers, 2 steals

~Jan. 29, 1997: 21 minutes, 6 points (3/8 FG), 4 rebounds, 1 assist

~Feb. 5, 1998: 18 minutes, 6 points (2/5 FG, 2/2 FT), 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover, 1 steal

~Feb. 25, 1998: 22 minutes, 5 points (2/6 FG, 1/3 FT), 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 2 steals

TOTALS: 63 points (24/49 FG, 15/26 FT), 42 rebounds (incomplete: 91 minutes, 5 assists, 5 turnovers, 1 block, 5 steals)

Michael Boone – Ole Miss (Helena)

~Feb. 25, 1998: 1 minute, 0 points, 2 rebounds

Darrian Brown – Ole Miss (LR Parkview)

~Jan. 9, 1999: 3 minutes, 0 points (0/1 FG, 0/1 3PT)

~Jan. 30, 1999: 10 minutes, 0 points (0/3 FG, 0/2 3PT), 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

~Jan. 5, 2000: 27 minutes, 6 points (1/4 FG, 1/4 3PT, 3/4 FT), 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers

~Feb. 2, 2000: 13 minutes, 7 points (3/4 FG, 1/2 3PT), 1 rebound, 1 turnover

TOTALS: 53 minutes, 13 points (4/12 FG, 2/9 3PT, 3/4 FT), 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 turnovers, 2 steals

Anthony Burks – Ole Miss (J.A. Fair)

~Jan. 2, 1997: 1 minute, 0 points (0/1 FG)

Hunter Carpenter – Ole Miss (Central Arkansas Christian)

~Jan. 2, 1997: 1 minute, 0 points

~Jan. 29, 1997: 1 minute, 0 points

~Feb. 5, 1998: 3 minutes, 0 points, 1 assist

~Feb. 25, 1998: 2 minutes, 0 points, 1 turnover

TOTALS: 7 minutes, 0 points, 1 assist, 1 turnover

Keith Carter – Ole Miss (Perryville)

~Jan. 10, 1996: 11 points (4/13 FG, 3/9 3PT), 4 rebounds

~Feb. 14, 1996: 20 points (7/13 FG, 4/6 3PT, 2/2 FT), 3 rebounds

~Jan. 2, 1997: 39 minutes, 16 points (6/18 FG, 2/7 3PT, 2/3 FT), 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 turnovers, 2 steals

~Jan. 29, 1997: 37 minutes, 6 points (2/10 FG, 0/7 3PT, 2/2 FT), 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 turnovers, 5 steals

~Feb. 5, 1998: 34 minutes, 20 points (9/14 FG, 1/4 3PT, 1/2 FT), 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers

~Feb. 25, 1998: 24 minutes, 11 points (4/10 FG, 1/6 3PT, 2/2 FT), 4 rebounds, 1 assist

~Jan. 9, 1999: 39 minutes, 13 points (4/10 FG, 1/4 3PT, 4/6 FT), 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover, 1 block

~Jan. 30, 1999: 38 minutes, 33 points (10/19 FG, 3/11 3PT, 10/13 FT), 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 turnovers, 1 block, 3 steals

TOTALS: 130 points (46/107 FG, 15/54 3PT, 23/30 FT), 56 rebounds (incomplete: 211 minutes, 11 assists, 11 turnovers, 2 blocks, 10 steals)

Adrian Chilliest – Auburn (LR Parkview)

~Jan. 6, 1996: 8 minutes, 0 points (0/1 FG, 0/1 3PT, 0/2 FT), 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover

~Feb. 17, 1996: 8 minutes, 1 point (0/1 FG, 1/2 FT), 1 rebound

~Jan. 8, 1997: 1 minute, 0 points, 1 turnover

~Feb. 11, 1997: 8 minutes, 0 points (0/3 FG, 0/1 3PT, 0/1 FT), 2 rebounds, 3 turnovers, 1 steal

~Jan. 21, 1998: 5 minutes, 0 points (0/2 FG), 1 rebound

~Feb. 21, 1998: 16 minutes, 1 point (0/2 FG, 1/2 FT), 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals

~Jan. 6, 1999: 13 minutes, 0 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists

~Feb. 24, 1999: 13 minutes, 4 points (2/3 FG, 0/1 3PT, 0/1 FT), 2 assists

TOTALS: 72 minutes, 6 points (2/12 FG, 0/3 3PT, 2/8 FT), 17 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 turnovers, 3 steals

Eric Curry – Minnesota (Southwest Christian)

~Nov. 22, 2016: 26 minutes, 12 points (2/4 FG, 8/8 FT), 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals

Doug Dennis – Texas (Harrison)

~Jan. 12, 1985: 0 points, 0 rebounds

~March 8, 1985: 2 points (1/1 FG), 2 rebounds

TOTALS: 2 points (1/1 FG), 2 rebounds

Bam Doyne – Ole Miss (LR Mills)

~Jan. 17, 2004: 7 minutes, 0 points (0/2 FG, 0/2 3PT), 1 rebound, 1 assist

~March 6, 2004: 13 minutes, 3 points (0/5 FG, 0/1 3PT, 3/5 FT), 5 rebounds, 2 turnovers

~Jan. 5, 2005: 12 minutes, 2 points (0/3 FG, 0/1 3PT, 2/4 FT), 2 turnovers

~Jan. 25, 2006: 25 minutes, 7 points (2/8 FG, 1/3 3PT, 2/2 FT), 1 rebound, 1 block

~Feb. 15, 2006: 15 minutes, 2 points (0/3 FG, 0/2 3PT, 2/2 FT), 1 rebound, 3 turnovers

~Jan. 13, 2007: 30 minutes, 11 points (3/9 FG, 1/1 3PT, 4/4 FT), 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 turnovers, 4 steals

~Feb. 17, 2007: 25 minutes, 7 points (2/12 FG, 1/3 3PT, 2/2 FT), 3 assists, 1 turnover

TOTALS: 127 minutes, 32 points (7/42, 3/13 3PT, 15/19 FT), 6 assists, 10 turnovers, 1 block, 4 steals

Jason Flanigan – Ole Miss (LR Parkview)

~Feb. 5, 1998: 14 minutes, 2 points (1/3 FG, 0/2 3PT), 1 rebound, 5 turnovers

~Feb. 25, 1998: 10 minutes, 5 points (0/1 FG, 5/6 FT), 1 assist, 3 turnovers

~Jan. 9, 1999: 37 minutes, 6 points (2/5 FG, 1/1 3PT, 1/2 FT), 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 turnovers, 1 steal

~Jan. 30, 1999: 27 minutes, 3 points (1/4 FG, 0/1 3PT, 1/2 FT), 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 turnovers, 1 steal

~Jan. 5, 2000: 34 minutes, 11 points (2/4 FG, 1/2 3PT, 6/7 FT), 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 5 turnovers

~Feb. 2, 2000: 39 minutes, 12 points (1/4 FG, 1/3 3PT, 9/14 FT), 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 7 turnovers, 3 steals

~Jan. 10, 2001: 23 minutes, 2 points (0/5 FG, 0/3 3PT, 2/4 FT), 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 turnover, 1 steal

~Jan. 31, 2001: 34 minutes, 9 points (2/6 FG, 1/4 3PT, 4/4 FT), 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 turnovers

TOTALS: 218 minutes, 50 points (9/32 FG, 4/16 3PT, 28/39 FT), 30 rebounds, 20 assists, 32 turnovers, 6 steals)

Wes Flanigan – Auburn (LR Parkview)

~Jan. 15, 1994: 14 points (4/7 FG, 0/1 3PT, 6/8 FT), 6 rebounds

~Feb. 26, 1994: 8 points (4/7 FG, 0/1 3PT, 0/1 FT)

~Jan. 14, 1995: 23 points (10/13 FG, 1/3 3PT, 2/3 FT), 5 rebounds

~March 4, 1995: 6 points (1/7 FG, 0/2 3PT, 4/4 FT), 4 rebounds

~Jan. 6, 1996: 36 minutes, 15 points (4/11 FG, 0/2 3PT, 7/8 FT), 4 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 turnovers, 1 steal

~Feb. 17, 1996: 28 minutes, 10 points (3/10 FG, 1/5 3PT, 3/4 FT), 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 7 turnovers, 2 steals

~Jan. 8, 1997: 34 minutes, 6 points (2/7 FG, 0/2 3PT, 2/4 FT), 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 turnover

~Feb. 11, 1997: 25 minutes, 6 points (1/3 FG, 4/4 FT), 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 turnovers

TOTALS: 88 points (29/65 FG, 2/16 3PT, 28/36 FT), 30 rebounds (incomplete: 123 minutes, 19 assists, 14 turnovers, 3 steals)

Archie Goodwin – Kentucky (Sylvan Hills)

~March 2, 2013: 37 minutes, 14 points (5/8 FG, 0/2 3PT, 4/9 FT), 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 turnovers, 1 steal

Jason Harrison – Ole Miss (West Memphis)

~Jan. 9, 1999: 25 minutes, 22 points (4/10 FG, 2/4 3PT, 12/14 FT), 3 rebounds, 1 turnover, 1 steal

~Jan. 30, 1999: 24 minutes, 14 points (3/5 FG, 3/4 3PT, 5/5 FT), 1 rebound, 3 assists, 6 turnovers, 1 steal

~Jan. 5, 2000: 28 minutes, 4 points (0/5 FG, 0/3 3PT, 4/5 FT), 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 turnovers

~Feb. 2, 2000: 27 minutes, 5 points (1/5 FG, 0/1 3PT, 3/6 FT), 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 turnovers, 1 steal

~Jan. 10, 2001: 23 minutes, 3 points (0/3 FT, 0/1 3PT, 3/4 FT), 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 turnovers, 2 steals

~Jan. 31, 2001: 28 minutes, 12 points (3/6 FG, 2/4 3PT, 4/4 FT), 2 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 turnovers, 1 steal

~Jan. 19, 2002: 38 minutes, 11 points (3/9 FG, 1/5 3PT, 4/7 FT), 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 turnovers, 2 steals

~Feb. 9, 2002: 35 minutes, 11 points (2/5 FG, 2/4 3PT, 5/6 FT), 1 rebound, 2 assists, 5 turnovers, 1 steal

TOTALS: 228 minutes, 82 points (16/48 FG, 10/26 3PT, 40/51 FT), 19 rebounds, 24 assists, 30 turnovers, 9 steals

Joe Harvell – Ole Miss (Gosnell)

~Dec. 5, 1989: 2 points (1/7 FG), 4 rebounds

~Jan. 18, 1992: 30 points (10/22 FG, 6/15 3PT, 4/7 FT), 3 rebounds

~March 7, 1992: 24 points (9/19 FG, 4/6 3PT, 2/2 FT), 11 rebounds

~Jan. 6, 1993: 28 points (10/17 FG, 6/7 3PT, 2/2 FT), 9 rebounds

~Feb. 27, 1993: 13 points (5/13 FG, 2/5 3PT, 1/1 FT), 5 rebounds

Totals: 97 points (35/78 FG, 18/33 3PT, 9/12 FT), 32 rebounds

Justin Leon – Florida (Conway)

~Feb. 3, 2016: 12 minutes, 7 points (2/2 FG, 1/1 3PT, 2/2 FT), 5 rebounds, 2 turnovers

~March 10, 2016: 15 minutes, 2 points (1/3 FG, 0/2 3PT), 2 rebounds

~Dec. 29, 2016: 25 minutes, 6 points (2/5 FG, 2/4 3PT), 4 rebounds, 1 turnovers, 1 block, 1 steal

~March 1, 2017: 17 minutes, 2 points (1/5 FG, 0/2 3PT), 1 rebound, 1 assist, 2 turnovers

TOTALS: 69 minutes, 17 points (6/15 FG, 3/9 3PT, 2/2 FT), 12 rebounds, 1 assist, 5 turnovers, 1 block, 1 steal

Malik Monk – Kentucky (Bentonville)

~Jan. 7, 2017: 27 minutes, 12 points (4/10 FG, 0/5 3PT, 4/6 FT), 1 rebound, 3 assists, 1 turnover, 1 steal

~March 12, 2017: 31 minutes, 17 points (5/12 FG, 1/5 3PT, 6/6 FT), 3 assists, 1 turnover, 1 block

TOTALS: 58 minutes, 29 points (9/22 FG, 1/10 3PT, 10/12 FT), 1 rebound, 6 assists, 2 turnovers, 1 block, 1 steal

Dennis Nutt – TCU (LR Central)

~Jan. 13, 1982: 0 points

~Feb. 8, 1982: 1 point (0/2 FG, 1/2 FT), 1 rebound

~March 5, 1982: 0 points

~Jan. 19, 1983: 2 points (2/2 FT)

~Feb. 19, 1983: 8 points (4/5 FG), 1 rebound

~March 10, 1983: 8 points (4/6 FG), 2 rebounds

~Jan. 14, 1984: 32 points (12/24 FG, 8/11 FT), 3 rebounds

~Feb. 15, 1984: 14 points (6/14 FG, 2/2 FT), 2 rebounds

~Jan. 9, 1985: 18 points (9/16 FG), 1 rebound

~Feb. 9, 1985: 18 points (5/11 FG, 8/8 FT), 1 rebound

TOTALS: 101 points (40/78 FG, 21/25 FT), 11 rebounds

Ron Oliver – Michigan (LR Catholic)

~March 25, 1997: 2 minutes, 0 points (0/1 FG), 1 turnover

Jermey Parnell – Ole Miss (Gosnell)

~Jan. 5, 2005: 20 minutes, 1 point (0/3 FG, 1/2 FT), 2 rebounds, 2 turnovers

~Jan. 25, 2006: 22 minutes, 8 points (4/7 FG), 6 rebounds, 3 turnovers

~Feb. 15, 2006: 18 minutes, 6 points (2/6 FG, 2/2 FT), 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 turnovers, 2 steals

~Jan. 13, 2007: 23 minutes, 4 points (2/5 FG, 0/2 FT), 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block

~Feb. 17, 2007: 15 minutes, 2 points (1/2 FG), 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover, 1 block

~Feb. 9, 2008: 13 minutes, 0 points (0/1 FG), 2 rebounds, 1 turnover

~March 4, 2008: 21 minutes, 8 points (3/9 FG, 2/2 FT), 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover, 2 blocks

TOTALS: 132 minutes, 29 points (12/33 FG, 5/8 FT), 23 rebounds, 5 assists, 10 turnovers, 4 blocks, 2 steals

Brandon Patterson – Ole Miss (Altheimer)

~Jan. 5, 2005: 25 minutes, 7 points (1/6 FG, 1/4 3PT, 4/6 FT), 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 turnovers

~Feb. 5, 2005: 25 minutes, 6 points (3/6 FG, 0/3 3PT), 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers, 1 block, 1 steal

~Jan. 25, 2006: 7 minutes, 0 points, 1 turnover, 1 block, 1 steal

~Feb. 15, 2006: 23 minutes, 3 points (1/5 FG, 0/3 3PT, 1/2 FT), 2 assists, 1 turnover, 1 steal

TOTALS: 80 minutes, 16 points (5/17 FG, 1/10 3PT, 5/8 FT), 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 7 turnovers, 2 blocks, 3 steals

I.J. Ready – Mississippi State (LR Parkview)

~Feb. 22, 2014: 35 minutes, 7 points (3/11 FG, 0/2 3PT, 1/2 FT), 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 turnovers, 3 steals

~Feb. 7, 2015: 29 minutes, 4 points (1/6 FG, 0/2 3PT, 2/2 FT), 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 turnovers, 2 steals

~Jan. 9, 2016: 30 minutes, 7 points (3/8 FG, 1/3 3PT), 2 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 turnover, 1 steal

~Feb. 9, 2016: 27 minutes, 6 points (3/7 FG, 0/2 3PT), 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 turnovers, 1 block, 1 steal

~Jan. 10, 2017: 30 minutes, 8 points (1/3 FG, 6/6 FT), 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 turnovers, 5 steals

TOTALS: 151 minutes, 32 points (11/35 FG, 1/9 3PT, 9/10 FT), 14 rebounds, 22 assists, 13 turnovers, 1 block, 12 steals

Mykal Riley – Alabama (Pine Bluff)

~Jan. 6, 2007: 29 minutes, 11 points (4/10 FG, 3/7 3PT), 2 rebounds, 2 turnovers, 1 block, 1 steal

~Jan. 27, 2007: 21 minutes, 0 points (0/3 FG, 0/3 3PT), 1 rebound, 2 turnovers, 1 block

~Jan. 13, 2008: 28 minutes, 16 points (5/9 FG, 4/6 3PT, 2/2 FT), 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover, 1 block, 2 steals

~Feb. 27, 2008: 34 minutes, 7 points (3/8 FG, 1/4 3PT), 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 turnovers, 1 block, 1 steal

TOTALS: 112 minutes, 34 points (12/30 FG, 8/20 3PT, 2/2 FT), 15 rebounds, 2 assists, 9 turnovers, 4 blocks, 4 steals

Aaron Ross – Texas Tech (LR Parkview)

~Jan. 30, 2016: 30 minutes, 14 points (4/11 FG, 0/2 3PT, 6/7 FT), 9 rebounds, 1 turnover, 2 steals

Richard Scott – Kansas (LR Central)

~March 23, 1991: 16 minutes, 3 points (1/5 FG, 1/2 FT), 3 rebounds, 1 turnover

Jason Smith – Ole Miss (Palestine Wheatley)

~Jan. 10, 1996: 4 points (2/3 FG, 0/3 FT), 5 rebounds

~Feb. 14, 1996: 12 points (6/10 FG), 1 rebound

~Jan. 2, 1997: 25 minutes, 12 points (4/5 FG, 4/6 FT), 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 turnovers, 2 steals

~Jan. 29, 1997: 27 minutes, 15 points (6/10 FG, 0/1 3PT, 3/7 FT), 6 rebounds, 2 assists

~Feb. 5, 1998: 23 minutes, 11 points (3/7 FG, 5/6 FT), 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers, 1 steal

~Feb. 25, 1998: 19 minutes, 7 points (3/8 FG, 1/4 FT), 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers, 2 steals

~Jan. 9, 1999: 24 minutes, 8 points (4/10 FG, 0/2 FT), 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 turnovers, 1 block

~Jan. 30, 1999: 32 minutes, 17 points (6/10 FG, 5/11 FT), 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 turnovers, 2 blocks, 3 steals

TOTALS: 86 points (34/63 FG, 0/1 3PT, 18/39 FT), 42 rebounds (incomplete: 150 minutes, 11 assists, 13 turnovers, 3 blocks, 8 steals)

A.J. Walton – Baylor (LR Hall)

~Dec. 30, 2009: 14 minutes, 6 points (2/2 FG, 2/2 3PT), 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 turnover

Kevin Watkins – Ole Miss (North Little Rock)

~Jan. 18, 1992: 16 points (6/13 FG, 1/3 3PT, 3/7 FT), 3 rebounds

~March 7, 1992: 11 points (4/16 FG, 1/4 3PT, 2/4 FT), 5 rebounds

~Jan. 6, 1993: 27 points (9/23 FG, 2/5 3PT, 7/8 FT), 5 rebounds

~Feb. 27, 1993: 19 points (8/16 FG, 1/4 3PT, 2/3 FT), 5 rebounds

TOTALS: 73 points (27/68 FG, 5/16 3PT, 14/22 FT), 18 rebounds

Scott Whillock – Texas Tech (Clinton)

~Jan. 10, 1987: 7 points (3/6 FG, 1/1 3PT), 4 rebounds

~Feb. 7, 1987: 2 points (1/2 FG), 1 rebound

~March 6, 1987: 0 points (0/0 FG), 2 rebounds

~Feb. 3, 1988: 0 points (0/2 FG), 1 rebound

~March 6, 1988: 3 points (1/5 FG, 1/2 FT), 1 rebound

~Jan. 4, 1989: 5 points (2/2 FG, 1/1 3PT), 3 rebounds

TOTALS: 17 points (7/17 FG, 2/2 3PT, 1/2 FT), 12 rebounds

Payton Willis – Vanderbilt (Fayetteville)

~Jan. 24, 2017: 16 minutes, 6 points (2/4 FG, 1/3 3PT, 1/4 FT), 1 rebound, 2 assists, 2 turnovers

~Feb. 7, 2017: 15 minutes, 8 points (2/3 FG, 1/2 3PT, 3/6 FT), 1 rebound, 2 turnovers

~March 11, 2017: 19 minutes, 2 points (1/6 FG, 0/4 3PT), 2 rebounds, 2 turnovers

~Feb. 10, 2018: 23 minutes, 2 points (0/6 FG, 0/4 3PT, 2/2 FT), 6 rebounds, 1 turnover, 1 steal

TOTALS: 73 minutes, 18 points (5/19 FG, 2/13 3PT, 6/12 FT), 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 7 turnovers, 1 steal

Non-Power Five Schools

Raheem Appleby – Louisiana Tech (Jacksonville)

~Dec. 22, 2011: 35 minutes, 23 points (10/22 FG, 2/6 3PT, 1/2 FT), 3 rebounds, 1 turnover

Antwoine Blanchard – Texas State (LR Parkview)

~Dec. 21, 2002: 3 minutes, 2 points (1/1 FG)

~Dec. 6, 2005: 26 minutes, 9 points (3/4 FG, 3/3 3PT), 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 turnover

TOTALS: 29 minutes, 11 points (4/5 FG, 3/3 3PT), 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 turnover

Keljin Blevins – Montana State (HS Lakeside - transferred for senior season of HS)

~Nov. 21, 2018: 20 minutes, 8 points (2/6 FG, 0/3 3PT, 4/8 FT), 4 rebounds, 5 turnovers

Aramie Brooks – Northwestern State (Earle)

~Dec. 27, 2008: 14 minutes, 4 points (2/7 FG), 5 rebounds, 1 turnover, 1 block, 2 steals

Marcus Brown – Murray State (West Memphis)

~Nov. 29, 1993: 13 points (1/10 FG, 0/4 3PT, 11/12 FT), 4 rebounds

~Dec. 10, 1994: 20 points (6/13 FG, 2/4 3PT, 6/8 FT), 5 rebounds

TOTALS: 33 points (7/23 FG, 2/8 3PT, 17/20 FT), 9 rebounds

Torry Butler – Sam Houston State (Monticello)

~Dec. 22, 2016: 25 minutes, 6 points (2/9 FG, 0/3 3PT, 2/5 FT), 7 rebounds

Michael Cage – San Diego State (West Memphis)

~Dec. 3, 1981: 10 points (5/10 FG), 9 rebounds

Walter Camper – Centenary (LR McClellan)

~Dec. 6, 1994: 3 points (1/6 FG, 1/5 3PT), 1 rebound

Phillip Craig – ULM (Hamburg)

~Dec. 31, 1990: 12 points (4/4 FG, 4/4 FT), 4 rebounds

Greg Davis – Troy (Bradley)

~Dec. 3, 2002: 26 minutes, 14 points (3/7 FG, 3/4 3PT, 5/6 FT), 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 turnover, 1 steal

Rod Earls – Tulsa (LR Parkview)

~Jan. 2, 2007: 21 minutes, 4 points (1/8 FG, 1/4 3PT, 1/2 FT), 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers

Jo Jo Goldsmith – Louisiana Tech (Stamps)

~Dec. 5, 1990: 13 points (5/15 FG, 1/5 3PT, 2/2 FT), 8 rebounds

Brad Goshien – Arkansas State (Bryant)

~March 13, 1987: 28 minutes, 9 points (3/8 FG, 3/5 FT), 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 turnovers

Alandise Harris – Houston (LR Central)

~Nov. 18, 2011: 23 minutes, 18 points (6/8 FG, 1/1 3PT, 5/8 FT), 6 rebounds, 6 turnovers, 2 blocks, 1 steal

Jay Henderson – Oral Roberts (Fayetteville)

~Jan. 27, 1996: 4 points (1/1 FG, 2/3 FT), 2 rebounds

~Nov. 25, 1997: 9 minutes, 1 point (1/2 FT), 2 rebounds, 1 turnover

TOTALS: 5 points (1/1 FG, 3/5 FT), 4 rebounds (incomplete: 9 minutes, 1 turnover)

Clay Holt – Missouri State (Jonesboro)

~Dec. 22, 1986: 2 points (1/5 FG, 0/2 3PT), 3 rebounds

~Dec. 5, 1987: 16 points (5/14 FG, 2/4 3PT, 4/5 FT), 3 rebounds

TOTALS: 18 points (6/19 FG, 2/6 3PT, 4/5 FT), 6 rebounds

D’Angelo Jackson – Mississippi Valley State (Texarkana)

~Dec. 5, 2009: 18 minutes, 2 points (0/2 FG, 0/1 3PT, 2/2 FT), 3 assists, 2 turnovers

~Dec. 15, 2010: 29 minutes, 10 points (5/12 FG, 0/4 3PT), 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 turnovers

TOTALS: 47 minutes, 12 points (5/14 FG, 0/5 3PT, 2/2 FT), 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 turnovers

Dominique Johnson – North Texas (FS Northside)

~Jan. 3, 2009: 37 minutes, 15 points (4/14 FG, 3/7 3PT, 4/4 FT), 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 turnovers, 2 steals

Rhon Johnson – Arkansas State (LR Parkview)

~March 13, 1987: 8 minute, 1 point (1/5 FT), 1 rebound

Na’Vonta Kentle – Western Illinois (Pine Bluff)

~Jan. 1, 2006: 28 minutes, 11 points (5/12 FG, 0/1 3PT, 1/2 FT), 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers, 1 steal

Reggie Love – Centenary (LR Parkview)

~Dec. 18, 1997: 37 minutes, 5 points (2/6 FG, 1/2 FT), 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 turnovers, 1 steal

Kenyon McNeail – Louisiana Tech (Conway)

~Dec. 22, 2011: 22 minutes, 1 point (0/5 FG, 0/4 3PT, 1/2 FT), 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 turnovers, 2 steals

Blake Moses – Oral Roberts (Magnolia)

~Jan. 27, 1996: 10 points (5/10 FG), 3 rebounds

~Nov. 27, 1996: 31 minutes, 17 points (8/16 FG, 1/1 FT), 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover

~Nov. 25, 1997: 24 minutes, 2 points (1/9 FG), 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 turnovers, 1 block

TOTALS: 29 points (14/35 FG, 1/1 FT), 15 rebounds (incomplete: 55 minutes, 3 assists, 4 turnovers, 1 block)

Preston Purifoy – UAB (Conway)

~Nov. 26, 2010: 7 minutes, 0 points (0/1 FG, 0/1 3PT)

John Tate – Arkansas State (Watson Chapel)

~March 13, 1987: 44 minutes, 18 points (7/11 FG, 4/6 FT), 14 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 turnovers

Kenneth Taylor – Murray State (LR Parkview)

~Nov. 29, 1993: 6 points (2/7 FG, 0/3 3PT, 2/2 FT), 1 rebound

~Dec. 10, 1994: 0 points (0/2 FG, 0/1 3PT)

TOTALS: 6 points (2/9 FG, 0/4 3PT, 2/2 FT), 1 rebound

Marcus Wallace – Southeast Missouri State (Pulaski Academy)

~Dec. 20, 2014: 11 minutes, 2 points (0/2 FG, 0/1 3PT, 2/2 FT), 1 rebound, 3 turnovers, 1 block

Steve Wiedower – Arkansas State (Greenbrier)

~March 13, 1987: 44 minutes, 19 points (8/13 FG, 3/7 3PT, 0/3 FT), 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 turnovers, 3 steals

