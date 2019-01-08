When Florida comes to Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday, it will do so with a familiar face in its starting lineup.

North Little Rock native KeVaughn Allen is set to make his seventh career start against the Razorbacks. Arkansas does not travel to Gainesville, Fla., so this could also be the final time it has to face the in-state product, unless the schools are matched up in the SEC Tournament or other postseason play.

Allen has never failed to reach double figures and has averaged 15.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in his previous six games against the Razorbacks.

The last time he played in his home state, he dropped 21 points on Arkansas. Allen’s best game, though, was last year on his home court when he scored 28 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 6-of-7 from three-point range.

That 28-point performance is one of the best by an Arkansas native against the Razorbacks, but others have scored more.

In a research project spanning the 1980s to present, HawgBeat found 31 players from Arkansas who went to Power Five schools and eventually played the Razorbacks and 28 who did so at non-Power Five schools.

The list - which can be found below - is likely not comprehensive, but from that data set, here are the top six scoring performances…

1. Keith Carter (Perryville/Ole Miss): 33 points - Jan. 30, 1999

2. Dennis Nutt (Little Rock Central/TCU): 32 points - Jan. 14, 1984

4. Joe Harvell (Gosnell/Ole Miss): 30 points - Jan. 18, 1992

t-4. Harvell: 28 points - Jan. 6, 1993

t-4. KeVaughn Allen (North Little Rock/Florida): 28 points - Jan. 17, 2018

6. Kevin Watkins (North Little Rock/Ole Miss): 27 points - Jan. 6, 1993

——————————————————————————————————————

(As mentioned above, this list is not comprehensive. If you are aware of someone who should be on it, let us know by posting on our message board or sending a tweet/direct message to Andrew on Twitter, @NWAHutch.)