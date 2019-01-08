LIST: In-state players who have faced Arkansas
When Florida comes to Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday, it will do so with a familiar face in its starting lineup.
North Little Rock native KeVaughn Allen is set to make his seventh career start against the Razorbacks. Arkansas does not travel to Gainesville, Fla., so this could also be the final time it has to face the in-state product, unless the schools are matched up in the SEC Tournament or other postseason play.
Allen has never failed to reach double figures and has averaged 15.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in his previous six games against the Razorbacks.
The last time he played in his home state, he dropped 21 points on Arkansas. Allen’s best game, though, was last year on his home court when he scored 28 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 6-of-7 from three-point range.
That 28-point performance is one of the best by an Arkansas native against the Razorbacks, but others have scored more.
In a research project spanning the 1980s to present, HawgBeat found 31 players from Arkansas who went to Power Five schools and eventually played the Razorbacks and 28 who did so at non-Power Five schools.
The list - which can be found below - is likely not comprehensive, but from that data set, here are the top six scoring performances…
1. Keith Carter (Perryville/Ole Miss): 33 points - Jan. 30, 1999
2. Dennis Nutt (Little Rock Central/TCU): 32 points - Jan. 14, 1984
4. Joe Harvell (Gosnell/Ole Miss): 30 points - Jan. 18, 1992
t-4. Harvell: 28 points - Jan. 6, 1993
t-4. KeVaughn Allen (North Little Rock/Florida): 28 points - Jan. 17, 2018
6. Kevin Watkins (North Little Rock/Ole Miss): 27 points - Jan. 6, 1993
(As mentioned above, this list is not comprehensive. If you are aware of someone who should be on it, let us know by posting on our message board or sending a tweet/direct message to Andrew on Twitter, @NWAHutch.)
Power Five Schools
KeVaughn Allen – Florida (North Little Rock)
~Feb. 3, 2016: 28 minutes, 10 points (2/6 FG, 0/3 3PT, 6/6 FT), 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals
~March 10, 2016: 32 minutes, 11 points (3/10 FG, 2/5 3PT, 3/3 FT), 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 turnovers
~Dec. 29, 2016: 34 minutes, 21 points (7/16 FG, 5/9 3PT, 2/2 FT), 2 rebounds, 1 steal
~March 1, 2017: 26 minutes, 12 points (5/6 FG, 2/3 3PT), 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 turnover, 1 steal
~Jan. 17, 2018: 34 minutes, 28 points (8/12 FG, 6/7 3PT, 6/6 FT), 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers, 2 blocks
~March 9, 2018: 31 minutes, 11 points (4/11 FG, 2/7 3PT, 1/3 FT), 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 turnover, 1 block
TOTALS: 185 minutes, 93 points (29/61 FG, 17/34 3PT, 18/20 FT), 19 rebounds, 11 assists, 6 turnovers, 4 steals, 3 blocks
Anthony Boone – Ole Miss (Helena)
~Jan. 4, 1995: 12 points (5/9 FG, 2/2 FT), 5 rebounds
~Jan. 10, 1996: 6 points (2/4 FG, 2/8 FT), 6 rebounds
~Feb. 14, 1996: 7 points (3/6 FG, 1/2 FT), 13 rebounds
~Jan. 2, 1997: 30 minutes, 21 points (7/11 FG, 7/9 FT), 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 turnovers, 2 steals
~Jan. 29, 1997: 21 minutes, 6 points (3/8 FG), 4 rebounds, 1 assist
~Feb. 5, 1998: 18 minutes, 6 points (2/5 FG, 2/2 FT), 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover, 1 steal
~Feb. 25, 1998: 22 minutes, 5 points (2/6 FG, 1/3 FT), 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 2 steals
TOTALS: 63 points (24/49 FG, 15/26 FT), 42 rebounds (incomplete: 91 minutes, 5 assists, 5 turnovers, 1 block, 5 steals)
Michael Boone – Ole Miss (Helena)
~Feb. 25, 1998: 1 minute, 0 points, 2 rebounds
Darrian Brown – Ole Miss (LR Parkview)
~Jan. 9, 1999: 3 minutes, 0 points (0/1 FG, 0/1 3PT)
~Jan. 30, 1999: 10 minutes, 0 points (0/3 FG, 0/2 3PT), 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
~Jan. 5, 2000: 27 minutes, 6 points (1/4 FG, 1/4 3PT, 3/4 FT), 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers
~Feb. 2, 2000: 13 minutes, 7 points (3/4 FG, 1/2 3PT), 1 rebound, 1 turnover
TOTALS: 53 minutes, 13 points (4/12 FG, 2/9 3PT, 3/4 FT), 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 turnovers, 2 steals
Anthony Burks – Ole Miss (J.A. Fair)
~Jan. 2, 1997: 1 minute, 0 points (0/1 FG)
Hunter Carpenter – Ole Miss (Central Arkansas Christian)
~Jan. 2, 1997: 1 minute, 0 points
~Jan. 29, 1997: 1 minute, 0 points
~Feb. 5, 1998: 3 minutes, 0 points, 1 assist
~Feb. 25, 1998: 2 minutes, 0 points, 1 turnover
TOTALS: 7 minutes, 0 points, 1 assist, 1 turnover
Keith Carter – Ole Miss (Perryville)
~Jan. 10, 1996: 11 points (4/13 FG, 3/9 3PT), 4 rebounds
~Feb. 14, 1996: 20 points (7/13 FG, 4/6 3PT, 2/2 FT), 3 rebounds
~Jan. 2, 1997: 39 minutes, 16 points (6/18 FG, 2/7 3PT, 2/3 FT), 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 turnovers, 2 steals
~Jan. 29, 1997: 37 minutes, 6 points (2/10 FG, 0/7 3PT, 2/2 FT), 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 turnovers, 5 steals
~Feb. 5, 1998: 34 minutes, 20 points (9/14 FG, 1/4 3PT, 1/2 FT), 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers
~Feb. 25, 1998: 24 minutes, 11 points (4/10 FG, 1/6 3PT, 2/2 FT), 4 rebounds, 1 assist
~Jan. 9, 1999: 39 minutes, 13 points (4/10 FG, 1/4 3PT, 4/6 FT), 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover, 1 block
~Jan. 30, 1999: 38 minutes, 33 points (10/19 FG, 3/11 3PT, 10/13 FT), 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 turnovers, 1 block, 3 steals
TOTALS: 130 points (46/107 FG, 15/54 3PT, 23/30 FT), 56 rebounds (incomplete: 211 minutes, 11 assists, 11 turnovers, 2 blocks, 10 steals)
Adrian Chilliest – Auburn (LR Parkview)
~Jan. 6, 1996: 8 minutes, 0 points (0/1 FG, 0/1 3PT, 0/2 FT), 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover
~Feb. 17, 1996: 8 minutes, 1 point (0/1 FG, 1/2 FT), 1 rebound
~Jan. 8, 1997: 1 minute, 0 points, 1 turnover
~Feb. 11, 1997: 8 minutes, 0 points (0/3 FG, 0/1 3PT, 0/1 FT), 2 rebounds, 3 turnovers, 1 steal
~Jan. 21, 1998: 5 minutes, 0 points (0/2 FG), 1 rebound
~Feb. 21, 1998: 16 minutes, 1 point (0/2 FG, 1/2 FT), 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals
~Jan. 6, 1999: 13 minutes, 0 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
~Feb. 24, 1999: 13 minutes, 4 points (2/3 FG, 0/1 3PT, 0/1 FT), 2 assists
TOTALS: 72 minutes, 6 points (2/12 FG, 0/3 3PT, 2/8 FT), 17 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 turnovers, 3 steals
Eric Curry – Minnesota (Southwest Christian)
~Nov. 22, 2016: 26 minutes, 12 points (2/4 FG, 8/8 FT), 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals
Doug Dennis – Texas (Harrison)
~Jan. 12, 1985: 0 points, 0 rebounds
~March 8, 1985: 2 points (1/1 FG), 2 rebounds
TOTALS: 2 points (1/1 FG), 2 rebounds
Bam Doyne – Ole Miss (LR Mills)
~Jan. 17, 2004: 7 minutes, 0 points (0/2 FG, 0/2 3PT), 1 rebound, 1 assist
~March 6, 2004: 13 minutes, 3 points (0/5 FG, 0/1 3PT, 3/5 FT), 5 rebounds, 2 turnovers
~Jan. 5, 2005: 12 minutes, 2 points (0/3 FG, 0/1 3PT, 2/4 FT), 2 turnovers
~Jan. 25, 2006: 25 minutes, 7 points (2/8 FG, 1/3 3PT, 2/2 FT), 1 rebound, 1 block
~Feb. 15, 2006: 15 minutes, 2 points (0/3 FG, 0/2 3PT, 2/2 FT), 1 rebound, 3 turnovers
~Jan. 13, 2007: 30 minutes, 11 points (3/9 FG, 1/1 3PT, 4/4 FT), 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 turnovers, 4 steals
~Feb. 17, 2007: 25 minutes, 7 points (2/12 FG, 1/3 3PT, 2/2 FT), 3 assists, 1 turnover
TOTALS: 127 minutes, 32 points (7/42, 3/13 3PT, 15/19 FT), 6 assists, 10 turnovers, 1 block, 4 steals
Jason Flanigan – Ole Miss (LR Parkview)
~Feb. 5, 1998: 14 minutes, 2 points (1/3 FG, 0/2 3PT), 1 rebound, 5 turnovers
~Feb. 25, 1998: 10 minutes, 5 points (0/1 FG, 5/6 FT), 1 assist, 3 turnovers
~Jan. 9, 1999: 37 minutes, 6 points (2/5 FG, 1/1 3PT, 1/2 FT), 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 turnovers, 1 steal
~Jan. 30, 1999: 27 minutes, 3 points (1/4 FG, 0/1 3PT, 1/2 FT), 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 turnovers, 1 steal
~Jan. 5, 2000: 34 minutes, 11 points (2/4 FG, 1/2 3PT, 6/7 FT), 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 5 turnovers
~Feb. 2, 2000: 39 minutes, 12 points (1/4 FG, 1/3 3PT, 9/14 FT), 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 7 turnovers, 3 steals
~Jan. 10, 2001: 23 minutes, 2 points (0/5 FG, 0/3 3PT, 2/4 FT), 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 turnover, 1 steal
~Jan. 31, 2001: 34 minutes, 9 points (2/6 FG, 1/4 3PT, 4/4 FT), 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 turnovers
TOTALS: 218 minutes, 50 points (9/32 FG, 4/16 3PT, 28/39 FT), 30 rebounds, 20 assists, 32 turnovers, 6 steals)
Wes Flanigan – Auburn (LR Parkview)
~Jan. 15, 1994: 14 points (4/7 FG, 0/1 3PT, 6/8 FT), 6 rebounds
~Feb. 26, 1994: 8 points (4/7 FG, 0/1 3PT, 0/1 FT)
~Jan. 14, 1995: 23 points (10/13 FG, 1/3 3PT, 2/3 FT), 5 rebounds
~March 4, 1995: 6 points (1/7 FG, 0/2 3PT, 4/4 FT), 4 rebounds
~Jan. 6, 1996: 36 minutes, 15 points (4/11 FG, 0/2 3PT, 7/8 FT), 4 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 turnovers, 1 steal
~Feb. 17, 1996: 28 minutes, 10 points (3/10 FG, 1/5 3PT, 3/4 FT), 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 7 turnovers, 2 steals
~Jan. 8, 1997: 34 minutes, 6 points (2/7 FG, 0/2 3PT, 2/4 FT), 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 turnover
~Feb. 11, 1997: 25 minutes, 6 points (1/3 FG, 4/4 FT), 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 turnovers
TOTALS: 88 points (29/65 FG, 2/16 3PT, 28/36 FT), 30 rebounds (incomplete: 123 minutes, 19 assists, 14 turnovers, 3 steals)
Archie Goodwin – Kentucky (Sylvan Hills)
~March 2, 2013: 37 minutes, 14 points (5/8 FG, 0/2 3PT, 4/9 FT), 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 turnovers, 1 steal
Jason Harrison – Ole Miss (West Memphis)
~Jan. 9, 1999: 25 minutes, 22 points (4/10 FG, 2/4 3PT, 12/14 FT), 3 rebounds, 1 turnover, 1 steal
~Jan. 30, 1999: 24 minutes, 14 points (3/5 FG, 3/4 3PT, 5/5 FT), 1 rebound, 3 assists, 6 turnovers, 1 steal
~Jan. 5, 2000: 28 minutes, 4 points (0/5 FG, 0/3 3PT, 4/5 FT), 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 turnovers
~Feb. 2, 2000: 27 minutes, 5 points (1/5 FG, 0/1 3PT, 3/6 FT), 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 turnovers, 1 steal
~Jan. 10, 2001: 23 minutes, 3 points (0/3 FT, 0/1 3PT, 3/4 FT), 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 turnovers, 2 steals
~Jan. 31, 2001: 28 minutes, 12 points (3/6 FG, 2/4 3PT, 4/4 FT), 2 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 turnovers, 1 steal
~Jan. 19, 2002: 38 minutes, 11 points (3/9 FG, 1/5 3PT, 4/7 FT), 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 turnovers, 2 steals
~Feb. 9, 2002: 35 minutes, 11 points (2/5 FG, 2/4 3PT, 5/6 FT), 1 rebound, 2 assists, 5 turnovers, 1 steal
TOTALS: 228 minutes, 82 points (16/48 FG, 10/26 3PT, 40/51 FT), 19 rebounds, 24 assists, 30 turnovers, 9 steals
Joe Harvell – Ole Miss (Gosnell)
~Dec. 5, 1989: 2 points (1/7 FG), 4 rebounds
~Jan. 18, 1992: 30 points (10/22 FG, 6/15 3PT, 4/7 FT), 3 rebounds
~March 7, 1992: 24 points (9/19 FG, 4/6 3PT, 2/2 FT), 11 rebounds
~Jan. 6, 1993: 28 points (10/17 FG, 6/7 3PT, 2/2 FT), 9 rebounds
~Feb. 27, 1993: 13 points (5/13 FG, 2/5 3PT, 1/1 FT), 5 rebounds
Totals: 97 points (35/78 FG, 18/33 3PT, 9/12 FT), 32 rebounds
Justin Leon – Florida (Conway)
~Feb. 3, 2016: 12 minutes, 7 points (2/2 FG, 1/1 3PT, 2/2 FT), 5 rebounds, 2 turnovers
~March 10, 2016: 15 minutes, 2 points (1/3 FG, 0/2 3PT), 2 rebounds
~Dec. 29, 2016: 25 minutes, 6 points (2/5 FG, 2/4 3PT), 4 rebounds, 1 turnovers, 1 block, 1 steal
~March 1, 2017: 17 minutes, 2 points (1/5 FG, 0/2 3PT), 1 rebound, 1 assist, 2 turnovers
TOTALS: 69 minutes, 17 points (6/15 FG, 3/9 3PT, 2/2 FT), 12 rebounds, 1 assist, 5 turnovers, 1 block, 1 steal
Malik Monk – Kentucky (Bentonville)
~Jan. 7, 2017: 27 minutes, 12 points (4/10 FG, 0/5 3PT, 4/6 FT), 1 rebound, 3 assists, 1 turnover, 1 steal
~March 12, 2017: 31 minutes, 17 points (5/12 FG, 1/5 3PT, 6/6 FT), 3 assists, 1 turnover, 1 block
TOTALS: 58 minutes, 29 points (9/22 FG, 1/10 3PT, 10/12 FT), 1 rebound, 6 assists, 2 turnovers, 1 block, 1 steal
Dennis Nutt – TCU (LR Central)
~Jan. 13, 1982: 0 points
~Feb. 8, 1982: 1 point (0/2 FG, 1/2 FT), 1 rebound
~March 5, 1982: 0 points
~Jan. 19, 1983: 2 points (2/2 FT)
~Feb. 19, 1983: 8 points (4/5 FG), 1 rebound
~March 10, 1983: 8 points (4/6 FG), 2 rebounds
~Jan. 14, 1984: 32 points (12/24 FG, 8/11 FT), 3 rebounds
~Feb. 15, 1984: 14 points (6/14 FG, 2/2 FT), 2 rebounds
~Jan. 9, 1985: 18 points (9/16 FG), 1 rebound
~Feb. 9, 1985: 18 points (5/11 FG, 8/8 FT), 1 rebound
TOTALS: 101 points (40/78 FG, 21/25 FT), 11 rebounds
Ron Oliver – Michigan (LR Catholic)
~March 25, 1997: 2 minutes, 0 points (0/1 FG), 1 turnover
Jermey Parnell – Ole Miss (Gosnell)
~Jan. 5, 2005: 20 minutes, 1 point (0/3 FG, 1/2 FT), 2 rebounds, 2 turnovers
~Jan. 25, 2006: 22 minutes, 8 points (4/7 FG), 6 rebounds, 3 turnovers
~Feb. 15, 2006: 18 minutes, 6 points (2/6 FG, 2/2 FT), 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 turnovers, 2 steals
~Jan. 13, 2007: 23 minutes, 4 points (2/5 FG, 0/2 FT), 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block
~Feb. 17, 2007: 15 minutes, 2 points (1/2 FG), 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover, 1 block
~Feb. 9, 2008: 13 minutes, 0 points (0/1 FG), 2 rebounds, 1 turnover
~March 4, 2008: 21 minutes, 8 points (3/9 FG, 2/2 FT), 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover, 2 blocks
TOTALS: 132 minutes, 29 points (12/33 FG, 5/8 FT), 23 rebounds, 5 assists, 10 turnovers, 4 blocks, 2 steals
Brandon Patterson – Ole Miss (Altheimer)
~Jan. 5, 2005: 25 minutes, 7 points (1/6 FG, 1/4 3PT, 4/6 FT), 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 turnovers
~Feb. 5, 2005: 25 minutes, 6 points (3/6 FG, 0/3 3PT), 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers, 1 block, 1 steal
~Jan. 25, 2006: 7 minutes, 0 points, 1 turnover, 1 block, 1 steal
~Feb. 15, 2006: 23 minutes, 3 points (1/5 FG, 0/3 3PT, 1/2 FT), 2 assists, 1 turnover, 1 steal
TOTALS: 80 minutes, 16 points (5/17 FG, 1/10 3PT, 5/8 FT), 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 7 turnovers, 2 blocks, 3 steals
I.J. Ready – Mississippi State (LR Parkview)
~Feb. 22, 2014: 35 minutes, 7 points (3/11 FG, 0/2 3PT, 1/2 FT), 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 turnovers, 3 steals
~Feb. 7, 2015: 29 minutes, 4 points (1/6 FG, 0/2 3PT, 2/2 FT), 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 turnovers, 2 steals
~Jan. 9, 2016: 30 minutes, 7 points (3/8 FG, 1/3 3PT), 2 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 turnover, 1 steal
~Feb. 9, 2016: 27 minutes, 6 points (3/7 FG, 0/2 3PT), 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 turnovers, 1 block, 1 steal
~Jan. 10, 2017: 30 minutes, 8 points (1/3 FG, 6/6 FT), 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 turnovers, 5 steals
TOTALS: 151 minutes, 32 points (11/35 FG, 1/9 3PT, 9/10 FT), 14 rebounds, 22 assists, 13 turnovers, 1 block, 12 steals
Mykal Riley – Alabama (Pine Bluff)
~Jan. 6, 2007: 29 minutes, 11 points (4/10 FG, 3/7 3PT), 2 rebounds, 2 turnovers, 1 block, 1 steal
~Jan. 27, 2007: 21 minutes, 0 points (0/3 FG, 0/3 3PT), 1 rebound, 2 turnovers, 1 block
~Jan. 13, 2008: 28 minutes, 16 points (5/9 FG, 4/6 3PT, 2/2 FT), 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover, 1 block, 2 steals
~Feb. 27, 2008: 34 minutes, 7 points (3/8 FG, 1/4 3PT), 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 turnovers, 1 block, 1 steal
TOTALS: 112 minutes, 34 points (12/30 FG, 8/20 3PT, 2/2 FT), 15 rebounds, 2 assists, 9 turnovers, 4 blocks, 4 steals
Aaron Ross – Texas Tech (LR Parkview)
~Jan. 30, 2016: 30 minutes, 14 points (4/11 FG, 0/2 3PT, 6/7 FT), 9 rebounds, 1 turnover, 2 steals
Richard Scott – Kansas (LR Central)
~March 23, 1991: 16 minutes, 3 points (1/5 FG, 1/2 FT), 3 rebounds, 1 turnover
Jason Smith – Ole Miss (Palestine Wheatley)
~Jan. 10, 1996: 4 points (2/3 FG, 0/3 FT), 5 rebounds
~Feb. 14, 1996: 12 points (6/10 FG), 1 rebound
~Jan. 2, 1997: 25 minutes, 12 points (4/5 FG, 4/6 FT), 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 turnovers, 2 steals
~Jan. 29, 1997: 27 minutes, 15 points (6/10 FG, 0/1 3PT, 3/7 FT), 6 rebounds, 2 assists
~Feb. 5, 1998: 23 minutes, 11 points (3/7 FG, 5/6 FT), 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers, 1 steal
~Feb. 25, 1998: 19 minutes, 7 points (3/8 FG, 1/4 FT), 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers, 2 steals
~Jan. 9, 1999: 24 minutes, 8 points (4/10 FG, 0/2 FT), 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 turnovers, 1 block
~Jan. 30, 1999: 32 minutes, 17 points (6/10 FG, 5/11 FT), 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 turnovers, 2 blocks, 3 steals
TOTALS: 86 points (34/63 FG, 0/1 3PT, 18/39 FT), 42 rebounds (incomplete: 150 minutes, 11 assists, 13 turnovers, 3 blocks, 8 steals)
A.J. Walton – Baylor (LR Hall)
~Dec. 30, 2009: 14 minutes, 6 points (2/2 FG, 2/2 3PT), 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 turnover
Kevin Watkins – Ole Miss (North Little Rock)
~Jan. 18, 1992: 16 points (6/13 FG, 1/3 3PT, 3/7 FT), 3 rebounds
~March 7, 1992: 11 points (4/16 FG, 1/4 3PT, 2/4 FT), 5 rebounds
~Jan. 6, 1993: 27 points (9/23 FG, 2/5 3PT, 7/8 FT), 5 rebounds
~Feb. 27, 1993: 19 points (8/16 FG, 1/4 3PT, 2/3 FT), 5 rebounds
TOTALS: 73 points (27/68 FG, 5/16 3PT, 14/22 FT), 18 rebounds
Scott Whillock – Texas Tech (Clinton)
~Jan. 10, 1987: 7 points (3/6 FG, 1/1 3PT), 4 rebounds
~Feb. 7, 1987: 2 points (1/2 FG), 1 rebound
~March 6, 1987: 0 points (0/0 FG), 2 rebounds
~Feb. 3, 1988: 0 points (0/2 FG), 1 rebound
~March 6, 1988: 3 points (1/5 FG, 1/2 FT), 1 rebound
~Jan. 4, 1989: 5 points (2/2 FG, 1/1 3PT), 3 rebounds
TOTALS: 17 points (7/17 FG, 2/2 3PT, 1/2 FT), 12 rebounds
Payton Willis – Vanderbilt (Fayetteville)
~Jan. 24, 2017: 16 minutes, 6 points (2/4 FG, 1/3 3PT, 1/4 FT), 1 rebound, 2 assists, 2 turnovers
~Feb. 7, 2017: 15 minutes, 8 points (2/3 FG, 1/2 3PT, 3/6 FT), 1 rebound, 2 turnovers
~March 11, 2017: 19 minutes, 2 points (1/6 FG, 0/4 3PT), 2 rebounds, 2 turnovers
~Feb. 10, 2018: 23 minutes, 2 points (0/6 FG, 0/4 3PT, 2/2 FT), 6 rebounds, 1 turnover, 1 steal
TOTALS: 73 minutes, 18 points (5/19 FG, 2/13 3PT, 6/12 FT), 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 7 turnovers, 1 steal
Non-Power Five Schools
Raheem Appleby – Louisiana Tech (Jacksonville)
~Dec. 22, 2011: 35 minutes, 23 points (10/22 FG, 2/6 3PT, 1/2 FT), 3 rebounds, 1 turnover
Antwoine Blanchard – Texas State (LR Parkview)
~Dec. 21, 2002: 3 minutes, 2 points (1/1 FG)
~Dec. 6, 2005: 26 minutes, 9 points (3/4 FG, 3/3 3PT), 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 turnover
TOTALS: 29 minutes, 11 points (4/5 FG, 3/3 3PT), 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 turnover
Keljin Blevins – Montana State (HS Lakeside - transferred for senior season of HS)
~Nov. 21, 2018: 20 minutes, 8 points (2/6 FG, 0/3 3PT, 4/8 FT), 4 rebounds, 5 turnovers
Aramie Brooks – Northwestern State (Earle)
~Dec. 27, 2008: 14 minutes, 4 points (2/7 FG), 5 rebounds, 1 turnover, 1 block, 2 steals
Marcus Brown – Murray State (West Memphis)
~Nov. 29, 1993: 13 points (1/10 FG, 0/4 3PT, 11/12 FT), 4 rebounds
~Dec. 10, 1994: 20 points (6/13 FG, 2/4 3PT, 6/8 FT), 5 rebounds
TOTALS: 33 points (7/23 FG, 2/8 3PT, 17/20 FT), 9 rebounds
Torry Butler – Sam Houston State (Monticello)
~Dec. 22, 2016: 25 minutes, 6 points (2/9 FG, 0/3 3PT, 2/5 FT), 7 rebounds
Michael Cage – San Diego State (West Memphis)
~Dec. 3, 1981: 10 points (5/10 FG), 9 rebounds
Walter Camper – Centenary (LR McClellan)
~Dec. 6, 1994: 3 points (1/6 FG, 1/5 3PT), 1 rebound
Phillip Craig – ULM (Hamburg)
~Dec. 31, 1990: 12 points (4/4 FG, 4/4 FT), 4 rebounds
Greg Davis – Troy (Bradley)
~Dec. 3, 2002: 26 minutes, 14 points (3/7 FG, 3/4 3PT, 5/6 FT), 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 turnover, 1 steal
Rod Earls – Tulsa (LR Parkview)
~Jan. 2, 2007: 21 minutes, 4 points (1/8 FG, 1/4 3PT, 1/2 FT), 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers
Jo Jo Goldsmith – Louisiana Tech (Stamps)
~Dec. 5, 1990: 13 points (5/15 FG, 1/5 3PT, 2/2 FT), 8 rebounds
Brad Goshien – Arkansas State (Bryant)
~March 13, 1987: 28 minutes, 9 points (3/8 FG, 3/5 FT), 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 turnovers
Alandise Harris – Houston (LR Central)
~Nov. 18, 2011: 23 minutes, 18 points (6/8 FG, 1/1 3PT, 5/8 FT), 6 rebounds, 6 turnovers, 2 blocks, 1 steal
Jay Henderson – Oral Roberts (Fayetteville)
~Jan. 27, 1996: 4 points (1/1 FG, 2/3 FT), 2 rebounds
~Nov. 25, 1997: 9 minutes, 1 point (1/2 FT), 2 rebounds, 1 turnover
TOTALS: 5 points (1/1 FG, 3/5 FT), 4 rebounds (incomplete: 9 minutes, 1 turnover)
Clay Holt – Missouri State (Jonesboro)
~Dec. 22, 1986: 2 points (1/5 FG, 0/2 3PT), 3 rebounds
~Dec. 5, 1987: 16 points (5/14 FG, 2/4 3PT, 4/5 FT), 3 rebounds
TOTALS: 18 points (6/19 FG, 2/6 3PT, 4/5 FT), 6 rebounds
D’Angelo Jackson – Mississippi Valley State (Texarkana)
~Dec. 5, 2009: 18 minutes, 2 points (0/2 FG, 0/1 3PT, 2/2 FT), 3 assists, 2 turnovers
~Dec. 15, 2010: 29 minutes, 10 points (5/12 FG, 0/4 3PT), 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 turnovers
TOTALS: 47 minutes, 12 points (5/14 FG, 0/5 3PT, 2/2 FT), 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 turnovers
Dominique Johnson – North Texas (FS Northside)
~Jan. 3, 2009: 37 minutes, 15 points (4/14 FG, 3/7 3PT, 4/4 FT), 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 turnovers, 2 steals
Rhon Johnson – Arkansas State (LR Parkview)
~March 13, 1987: 8 minute, 1 point (1/5 FT), 1 rebound
Na’Vonta Kentle – Western Illinois (Pine Bluff)
~Jan. 1, 2006: 28 minutes, 11 points (5/12 FG, 0/1 3PT, 1/2 FT), 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers, 1 steal
Reggie Love – Centenary (LR Parkview)
~Dec. 18, 1997: 37 minutes, 5 points (2/6 FG, 1/2 FT), 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 turnovers, 1 steal
Kenyon McNeail – Louisiana Tech (Conway)
~Dec. 22, 2011: 22 minutes, 1 point (0/5 FG, 0/4 3PT, 1/2 FT), 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 turnovers, 2 steals
Blake Moses – Oral Roberts (Magnolia)
~Jan. 27, 1996: 10 points (5/10 FG), 3 rebounds
~Nov. 27, 1996: 31 minutes, 17 points (8/16 FG, 1/1 FT), 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover
~Nov. 25, 1997: 24 minutes, 2 points (1/9 FG), 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 turnovers, 1 block
TOTALS: 29 points (14/35 FG, 1/1 FT), 15 rebounds (incomplete: 55 minutes, 3 assists, 4 turnovers, 1 block)
Preston Purifoy – UAB (Conway)
~Nov. 26, 2010: 7 minutes, 0 points (0/1 FG, 0/1 3PT)
John Tate – Arkansas State (Watson Chapel)
~March 13, 1987: 44 minutes, 18 points (7/11 FG, 4/6 FT), 14 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 turnovers
Kenneth Taylor – Murray State (LR Parkview)
~Nov. 29, 1993: 6 points (2/7 FG, 0/3 3PT, 2/2 FT), 1 rebound
~Dec. 10, 1994: 0 points (0/2 FG, 0/1 3PT)
TOTALS: 6 points (2/9 FG, 0/4 3PT, 2/2 FT), 1 rebound
Marcus Wallace – Southeast Missouri State (Pulaski Academy)
~Dec. 20, 2014: 11 minutes, 2 points (0/2 FG, 0/1 3PT, 2/2 FT), 1 rebound, 3 turnovers, 1 block
Steve Wiedower – Arkansas State (Greenbrier)
~March 13, 1987: 44 minutes, 19 points (8/13 FG, 3/7 3PT, 0/3 FT), 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 turnovers, 3 steals