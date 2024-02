The Arkansas Razorbacks gained another preferred walk-on out of the 2024 class, as Little Rock Christian linebacker Preston Davis announced his decision to join the program on Saturday.

Davis made the announcement on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Arkansas State, UNLV and others.

The former two-star recruit will join a linebacker room that has seen its fair share of attrition since the end of the 2023 season, losing four scholarship linebackers to the transfer portal and one to eligibility.

After making his decision, Davis told HawgBeat he's relieved now that the recruiting process is over.