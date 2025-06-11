Little Rock transfer pitcher commits to Arkansas

RHP Jackson Wells led the nation with a 1.63 ERA in 2023. (Photo by Little Rock Athletics)

A familiar face to northwest Arkansas is coming home. Rogers native and former Little Rock right-handed pitcher Jackson Wells has committed to play for the Razorbacks. Wells helped the Trojans go on a Baton Rouge Regional run that caught the nation by storm and they completed the best finish in program history while winning eight of their final 10 games.

The highlight of Wells' individual career was in 2023 when he led the nation with the lowest earned run average (1.65), just ahead of future first overall pick and 2024 NL Rookie of the Year for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Paul Skenes (1.69). In three seasons at Little Rock, Wells appeared in 47 games, 46 of them starts and three were complete outings, striking out 245 batters while walking 105 in 244.1 innings. In 2025, he posted a 3-8 record with a 5.36 ERA, 35 walks and 97 strikeouts in 87.1 innings. Prior to his time with the Trojans, Wells played his true freshman season at Arkansas – Rich Mountain where he was named all-region in 2022. Over the course of his four-year prep career at Rogers, Wells helped the Mounties win the 2021 6A state championship game and was selected Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year that same season.

