Little Rock transfer pitcher commits to Arkansas

A familiar face to northwest Arkansas is coming home.
Rogers native and former Little Rock right-handed pitcher Jackson Wells has committed to play for the Razorbacks.
Wells helped the Trojans go on a Baton Rouge Regional run that caught the nation by storm and they completed the best finish in program history while winning eight of their final 10 games.
The highlight of Wells' individual career was in 2023 when he led the nation with the lowest earned run average (1.65), just ahead of future first overall pick and 2024 NL Rookie of the Year for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Paul Skenes (1.69).
In three seasons at Little Rock, Wells appeared in 47 games, 46 of them starts and three were complete outings, striking out 245 batters while walking 105 in 244.1 innings. In 2025, he posted a 3-8 record with a 5.36 ERA, 35 walks and 97 strikeouts in 87.1 innings.
Prior to his time with the Trojans, Wells played his true freshman season at Arkansas – Rich Mountain where he was named all-region in 2022. Over the course of his four-year prep career at Rogers, Wells helped the Mounties win the 2021 6A state championship game and was selected Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year that same season.
Player Bio
2025: Wells has pitched well down the stretch as he struck out nine UT Martin batters in an 11-4 win in May. He was named the OVC Pitcher of the Week for that performance. His complete-game win against Southern Indiana in the OVC Tournament set the tone for a run of five wins in four days. For his efforts, he earned a spot on the all-tournament team. Wells is among the Top 10 in Little Rock program history in starts (4th), innings pitched (7th), wins (6th), strikeouts (8th), and career win percentage (5th).
2024 (Junior): Wells finished 5-3 as the Trojans won the OVC regular-season title. He struck out a season-high nine batters in in a win against SEMO.
2023 (Sophomore): In his debut season as a Trojan, Wells quickly earned his spot as one of the premiere pitchers in the OVC and would ultimately be named the 2023 OVC Pitcher of the Year as well as All-OVC First Team as he led the nation in ERA … Wells earned a National leading ERA of 1.65 in 15 games including 2 complete games and 93 innings pitched … Wells led the team in ERA (1.65), wins (7), games started (15), completed games (2), innings pitched (93), and strikeouts (80) … In the OVC, Wells finished 1st in ERA (1.65), 1st in completed games (2), 1st in opposing batting average (.216), 1st in innings pitched (93), 2nd in wins (7), 2nd in games started (15), 4th in strikeouts (80), and 5th batters strikeouts looking (25).
Prior to Little Rock: Graduate of Rogers High School where he lettered all 4 years for the Mountaineers … Helped the team win the Arkansas 6A State Championship in 2021 and in that same year he was also named the Gatorade Player of the Year … Attended UA Rich Mountain out of high school where in his one year was named to the 2022 all-region team … Academic All-American in his year at Rich Mountain.
Personal: Son of Jason and Kerri Wells … Intends to major in health education and promotion and hopes to one day become a strength coach.