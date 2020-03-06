Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

PREGAME

Patrick Wicklander is starting for Arkansas because Connor Noland is out with an injury. Robert Moore is batting leadoff for the first time. Zack Gregory is in the lineup and playing first, which means Cole Austin begins the game on the bench.

Top 1st - South Alabama 3, Arkansas 0

Wicklander retired the first two batters, but walked Reid Powers and then gave a two-run home run to Michael Sandle. It is the fifth straight game the Razorbacks will play from behind. After another walk and stolen base by Dakota Dailey, he scored on an RBI single by Andrew Bates.

Bottom 1st - South Alabama 3, Arkansas 1

The Razorbacks get one of those runs back thanks to a one-out walk by Christian Franklin, who stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and then scored on Braydon Webb's two-out RBI single.