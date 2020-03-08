News More News
LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. South Alabama (Game 3)

Arkansas will try to snap its five-game losing streak Saturday against South Alabama.
(Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

PREGAME

The only change in Arkansas' starting lineup - which can be seen below - is Cole Austin replacing Zack Gregory at first base. He's hitting in the 9-hole.

Because of South Alabama's travel plans, no inning can start after 4 p.m.

Top 1st - South Alabama 1, Arkansas 0

The Razorbacks will once again be playing from behind. Ethan Wilson reached on a one-out single, moved to second on a wild pitch and then scored on Reid Powers' RBI single. The Jaguars actually loaded the bases against Kole Ramage, but they stranded them when Andrew Bates grounded out to second.

Bottom 1st - Arkansas 1, South Alabama 1

Christian Franklin's leadoff triple turns into a run on Matt Goodheart's sacrifice fly to deep left field. That ties it up.

Top 3rd - South Alabama 3, Arkansas 1

After hitting the first batter with a pitch, Ramage gave up an RBI triple to Kaleb DeLaTorre - who ended up scoring on a groundout by Dakota Dailey.

Bottom 3rd - South Alabama 3, Arkansas 3

Franklin crushed a solo home run over the left field bullpen to lead off the third and pull Arkansas within a run. Later in the inning, Braydon Webb delivered a two-out RBI single to tie it up.

FINAL - Arkansas 5, South Alabama 3

Heston Kjerstad ends it with a walk-off home run with two outs.

First pitch: 12:02 p.m.

Watch: SEC Network-plus (click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Starting Lineups
South Alabama Arkansas

1. Santi Montiel - SS

1. Christian Franklin - CF

2. Ethan Wilson - LF

2. Heston Kjerstad - 1B

3. Reid Powers - DH

3. Matt Goodheart - DH

4. Michael Sandle - CF

4. Casey Martin - SS

5. Kaleb DeLaTorre - 1B

5. Robert Moore - 2B

6. Dakota Dailey - 3B

6. Braydon Webb - LF

7. Andrew Bates - RF

7. Casey Opitz - C

8. Hunter Stokes - 2B

8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B

9. Richard Sorrenti - C

9. Cole Austin - 1B

Pitching: RHP JoJo Booker

Pitching: RHP Kole Ramage
