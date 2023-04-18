No. 5 Arkansas survived a test from in-state foe Central Arkansas and improves to 30-7 on the season and 16-2 vs. schools from Arkansas since 2019



HawgBeat provided inning-by-inning updates throughout the contest:

Starting Lineups

Central Arkansas 1. Drew Sturgeon CF 2. K. Seldomridge LF 3. AJ Mendolia 3B 4. Kolby Johnson RF 5. Mason King DH 6. Evan Hafley 1B 7. Noah Argenta C 8. Reid Bowman SS 9. Tanner Leonard 2B Arkansas 1. Tavian Josenberger CF 2. Peyton Stovall 2B 3. Jace Bohrofen LF 4. Kendall Diggs RF 5. Caleb Cali 3B 6. Ben McLaughlin 1B 7. Jayson Jones DH 8. Harold Coll SS 9. Hudson Polk C

Top 1

Arkansas SP Cody Adcock walks the leadoff batter but no damage was done as he is caught stealing second base. No score.

Bottom 1

Peyton Stovall delivers a one-out single but is stranded at second base. No Score.

Top 2

A pair of hit-by-pitches and a throwing error gives Central Arkansas the first run of the evening to give the Bears the early 1-0 lead.

Bottom 2

The Razorbacks hit five singles in the inning and score three runs but miss an opportunity for more leaving the bases loaded. UCA SP Dillan Janak was run out of the game in the inning. Arkansas takes a 3-1 lead. .

Top 3

Cody Adcock allows a one-out double but the runner is stranded following a groundout and a strikeout.

Bottom 3

Ben McLaughlin gives Arkansas their seventh hit of the night but remains at first.

Top 4

Cody Adcock gives Arkansas their first 1-2-3 inning of the game defensively.

Bottom 4

A two-out single by Peyton Stovall is all Arkansas gets both teams start to settle in.

Top 5

Two lengthy reviews, one on a stolen base attempt and the other on a runner trying to score, are both upheld and the Bears are kept of the board.

Bottom 5

Kendall Diggs leads off the inning with a single and advances on an error but is stranded at third after three straight outs.

Top 6

The trend of runners being stranded continues as the Bears are unable to cash in a one-out single. 11 total runners stranded so far tonight, seven by Arkansas and four by UCA.

Bottom 6

Tavian Josenberger becomes the eighth Razorback stranded on base after he hits a two-out single.

Top 7

UCA's Noah Argenta ties the game at three with a two-run shot into the visitor's bullpen.

Bottom 7

Arkansas retakes the lead as they capitalize on UCA mistakes, an indecision by the second baseman and a wild pitch.

Top 8

The first two Bears reach but a double play and a strikeout eliminate the threat and keeps UCA at bay.

Bottom 8

Stovall gets a leadoff walk but no runners reach past first as the Razorbacks record three consecutive fielder's choices.

Top 9