Scoring Recap: Arkansas 39, Florida 36
The Arkansas Razorbacks snapped a six-game losing streak, as they beat the Florida Gators 39-36 in overtime on Saturday.
For those who were unable to watch or attend the game, HawgBeat provided pregame observations, scoring updates, turnovers, highlights and more from Arkansas-Florda…
First Quarter:
15:00 - Florida won the toss and deferred to the second half. Arkansas will receive the opening kickoff.
12:07 - Arkansas RB AJ Green catches a touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson. The kick is good and the Hogs lead 7-0.
11:55 - Arkansas DB Jaylon Braxton rips the ball away from Florida and takes it back for a touchdown. The kick is good and the Hogs lead 14-0.
5:33 - Florida gets on the board with a 20-yard touchdown pass to WR Eugene Wilson III. The kick is good and the Hogs now lead 14-7.
2:04 - The Gators tie the game with a six-yard touchdown pass to Eugene Wilson III. The kick is good and the score is 14-14.
0:53 - Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson throws an interception to DB Jordan Castell. The Gators have the ball at their nine-yard line.
Second Quarter:
6:09 - Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson hits WR Andrew Armstrong in stride for a 45-yard pass down the sideline. The Hogs have the ball at Florida's 22-yard line.
4:39 - Arkansas K Cam Little hits a 37-yard field goal and the Razorbacks lead 17-14.
0:29 - Florida K Trey Smack hits a 47-yard field goal and the game is tied 17-17.
Halftime: Arkansas 17, Florida 17
Third Quarter:
11:56 - Arkansas WR Andrew Armstrong takes a pass 48 yards up the field to put the Razorbacks at the Gators' 28-yard line.
10:34 - Arkansas K Cam Little hits a 41-yard field goal to give the Hogs a 20-17 lead.
6:35 - Arkansas K Cam Little misses a 50-yard field goal. The Hogs still lead 20-17.
1:46 - Arkansas RB AJ Green fumbles the ball at the Hogs' 32-yard line. The Gators recover and have great field position.
1:38 - Seconds after the fumble, Florida QB Graham Mertz hits WR Ricky Pearsall for a 32-yard touchdown pass. The snap is fumbled on the snap and the holder is tackled short. Gators lead 23-20.
Fourth Quarter:
12:54 - Arkansas K Cam Little ties the game at 23 apiece on a 22-yard field goal.
7:58 - Florida K Trey Smack hits a 34-yard fiel goal to give the Gators a 26-23 lead.
4:26 - Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson takes the ball 25 yards up the gut to score a touchdown. The kick is good and the Hogs lead 30-26.
3:02 - Florida RB Trevor Etienne takes a pass 41-yards up the field, and then takes a handoff 26-yards to score a touchdown. The kick is good and the Gators lead 33-30.
0:44 - A drive that included multiple quality runs from RB Raheim Sanders is foiled after penalties. Still, K Cam Little nails a clutch 49-yard field goal to tie the game at 33.
0:03 - Florida K Trey Smack misses a 44-yard field goal. Arkansas proceeds to kneel the ball and we're going to overtime.
Overtime:
OT: Arkansas has won the coin toss and deferred. Florida will start with the ball at the 25-yard line.
OT: Florida K Trey Smack hits a 39-yard field goal to give the Gators a 36-33 lead. The Razorbacks will have the ball next at the 25-yard line.
OT: Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson hits WR Tyrone Broden for a game-winning four-yard touchdown. The Hogs win 39-36.
Final: Arkansas 39, Florida 36