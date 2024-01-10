Scoring Recap: Georgia 76, Arkansas 66
Unable to watch Arkansas-Georgia? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more from the Hogs' 76-66 loss to Georgia.
STARTING LINEUPS:
Arkansas:
G - #1 Keyon Menifield Jr.
G - #12 Tramon Mark
G - #4 Davonte Davs
F - #2 Trevon Brazile
F - #15 Makhi Mitchell
Georgia:
G - #1 Jabri Abdur-Rahim
G - #3 Noah Thomasson
G - #4 Silar Demary Jr.
F - #10 RJ Sunahara
C - #54 Russel Tchewa
First Half:
Georgia has won the tip and we are underway!
Makhi Mitchell forces a miss by Georgia's Tcheway. The good vibes don't last long, though, as Mitchell initiates an illegal screen for a turnover.
Bulldogs score first. A nice step-back two from Thomasson gets things started.With time dwindling for the Hogs, Mitchell forces up a three and clanks it off the backboard.
Make it 4-0, Dawgs after a Sunahara layup. A Menifield miss is followed up by a Tcheway unguarded lay-in and it's a 6-0 run.
Back-to-back missed threes by both teams and Jalen Graham gets subbed in for Brazile. The Bulldogs then commit a personal foul on Graham. He misses both charity shots.
El Ellis is subbed in for Menifield and the Razorbacks finally score on a Graham and-one.
TIMEOUT: Georgia 6, Arkansas 2, 15:44 in 1H
Graham misses the free throw. On the other end, Georgia's Justin Hill sinks a three at the top of the key to extend the lead.
Mitchell grabs an offensive rebound, misses, and Graham cleans it up with a slam dunk while being fouled in the process. He finally makes a free throw. It's the second foul on Tchewa.
The good momentum ends with a Thomasson paint bucket. Following a Bulldogs' missed three, Mitchell gets a left-handed layup off the glass.
Battle misses a reverse layup off a sweet pass from Mitchell, but Georgia can't take advantage. The Hogs block some shots and get fouled on the other end. We have multiple substitutions now.
Turnover by Menifield and Devo Davis fouls on the fastbreak. The Bulldogs turn it over but Arkansas still can't score. Both teams trade threes, including a swish from Khalif Battle.
Poor effort on the box-out leads to a second-chance bucket for the Bulldogs. Chandler Lawson then turns it over on a travel.
TIMEOUT: Georgia 16, Arkansas 9, 11:08 in 1H
Georgia misses a corner three out of the timeout and Arkansas is fouled on the rebound. Make it a five-point game with a Devo Davis slash to the hoop.
An offensive foul by the Bulldogs and a Tramon Mark wide open dunk makes this a three-point game. Mark makes it four-straight with a midrange jumper from the free throw line.
A 9-2 run for the Hogs is halted after Brazile fouls Melendez on a shot. He makes both free throws.
Mitchell turns it over which leads to a momentum-killing three pointer by the Bulldogs. Another miss by Arkansas but the Hogs force a miss themselves. A travel by Demary Jr. leads to a timeout.
TIMEOUT: Georgia 21, Arkansas 15, 7:38 in 1H
Graham can't convert the hook shot but the Hogs secure an offensive rebond. The offense stalls again and Georgia's Cain Blue nails a turnaround jumper.
A travel from Graham and a Tcheway layup over Brazile makes this a 10-point game. The Hogs have another travel, this time from Mark. Good defense by the Hogs is all-for-not after another offensive rebound. Devo fouls the Bulldogs and it's under review.
After review, it's deemed a common foul. Another offensive rebound for Georgia leads to a Justin Hill three.
Brazile stops the bleeding with a second-chance dunk over Tchewa. Mitchell forces a tie-up and it's Arkansas' ball. Mitchell turns it over and the Bulldogs slam it home on the fastbreak.
TIMEOUT: Georgia 30, Arkansas 17, 3:25 in 1H
Graham gets fouled and sinks one free throw. Davenport gets his first points of the game, but the Bulldogs answer right back.
Tramon Mark draws a foul and makes both free throws.
TIMEOUT: Georgia 32, Arkansas 22, 1:22 in 1H
Out of the timeout, Mark finds Graham wide-open for a dunk. Georgia misses a three but the Hogs can't take advantage.
After a double-dribble by the Bulldogs, Khalif Battle gets blocked under the rim. Arkansas maintains possession but can't score after the inbounds.
The Hogs foul Georgia on an alley-oop attempt. Melendez sinks both free throws. Brazile airballs a wide-open three with time winding down and it's halftime.
HALF: Georgia 34, Arkansas 24
Second Half:
Tramon Mark sinks a deep two to get things started in the second half. Brazile splashes home a three to make it a five-point game.
Georgia finally answers back with a Thomasson three. Just like that, it's an 11-point game following a steal and three for the Bulldogs.
Mitchell stops the bleeding with an and-one layup. He makes the free throw. Devo secures a defensive rebound but Davenport misses a three on the other end.
TIMEOUT: Georgia 40, Arkansas 32, `15:58 in 2H
Following the timeout, Jalen Deloach and Graham trade buckets around the rim. Justin Hill hits a floater in the lane.
Devo Davis misses a deep three with time expiring but Mark makes a layup on the next possession. Thomasson answers right back with a jumper.
Menifield fouls but Demary misses the free throw. Mark grabs the rebound and Davenport hits a three. Graham fouls Abdur-Rahim on the other end and he makes both free throws.
Devo Davis makes a driving layups and gets fouled in the process.
TIMEOUT: Georgia 48, Arkansas 41, 11:38 in 2H
Out of the timeout, Davis sinks the free throw. Davenport misses a three and Georgia's Blue makes one from beyond the arch.
Mark works his way in the paint and makes a turnaround jumper. Tchewa answers right back with a layup of his own over Mitchell.
Mitchell grabs a layup on a Battle assist and the Hogs foul Georgia on the other end. Demary makes one free throw. Mark makes a driving layup to make it a six-point game.
Battle gets beat and fouls under the rim. Melendez makes both free throws. Mark draws a foul on the other end and makes both free throws.
The Hogs play defense and force a travel by Abdur-Rahim. Brazile gets stripped under the rim and Melendez draws another shooting foul.
TIMEOUT: Georgia 56, Arkansas 50, 7:50 in 2H
Out of the timeout,. Melendez makes both free throws. Mark bulls right into the lane and makes another layup.
Mark steals the ball away from Tchewa and feeds it to Devo Davis for a layup to make it a four-point game. A three-second violation for the Bulldogs gives the ball back to Arkansas.
Brazile drives in and draws a foul on a missed layup. He makes one free throw, but Hill answers right back on the other end with an and-one layup. Hill misses the free throw.
After some weird ball-handling, Davenport sinks a corner two to make it a one-possession game. Brazile draws a foul but he misses the front-end. Davenport fouls Georgia on the rebound.
Jalen Deloach makes both free throws. Mark draws another foul and makes both free throws. Abdur-Rahim makes a contested three to make it a six-point game. Devo misses a three from the corner.
Battle attempts a side-step three that clanks off the side of the rim. Mark fouls Thomasson.
TIMEOUT: Georgia 65, Arkansas 59, 3:47 in 2H
Following the timeout, Mark misses a three. Georgia's Demary makes a layup but Brazile answers with a second-chance dunk while being fouled. He makes the free throw.
Melendez gets a putback off a Tchewa miss and we have a timeout.
TIMEOUT: Georgia 69, Arkansas 62, 2:13 in 2H
Out of the timeout, Mark misses a three. Melendez misses a three and Mark draws another foul under the rim. It's the fifth for Tcheway. Mark makes both free throws.
Georgia shoots a quick three but Mitchell turns it over on a travel. The Bulldogs finally get a three to sink, this time from Demary. Davenport misses a deep three, but Mark steals the ball and gets fouled on a layup. He makes both free throws.
Layden Blocker fouls the Bulldogs after the inbounds. Hill makes both free throws. Arkansas misses a jumper on the other end and that's all she wrote.
FINAL: Georgia 76, Arkansas 66