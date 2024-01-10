Unable to watch Arkansas-Georgia? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more from the Hogs' 76-66 loss to Georgia.

STARTING LINEUPS:

Arkansas: G - #1 Keyon Menifield Jr. G - #12 Tramon Mark G - #4 Davonte Davs F - #2 Trevon Brazile F - #15 Makhi Mitchell Georgia: G - #1 Jabri Abdur-Rahim G - #3 Noah Thomasson G - #4 Silar Demary Jr. F - #10 RJ Sunahara C - #54 Russel Tchewa

First Half:

Georgia has won the tip and we are underway! Makhi Mitchell forces a miss by Georgia's Tcheway. The good vibes don't last long, though, as Mitchell initiates an illegal screen for a turnover. Bulldogs score first. A nice step-back two from Thomasson gets things started.With time dwindling for the Hogs, Mitchell forces up a three and clanks it off the backboard. Make it 4-0, Dawgs after a Sunahara layup. A Menifield miss is followed up by a Tcheway unguarded lay-in and it's a 6-0 run. Back-to-back missed threes by both teams and Jalen Graham gets subbed in for Brazile. The Bulldogs then commit a personal foul on Graham. He misses both charity shots. El Ellis is subbed in for Menifield and the Razorbacks finally score on a Graham and-one. TIMEOUT: Georgia 6, Arkansas 2, 15:44 in 1H

Graham misses the free throw. On the other end, Georgia's Justin Hill sinks a three at the top of the key to extend the lead. Mitchell grabs an offensive rebound, misses, and Graham cleans it up with a slam dunk while being fouled in the process. He finally makes a free throw. It's the second foul on Tchewa. The good momentum ends with a Thomasson paint bucket. Following a Bulldogs' missed three, Mitchell gets a left-handed layup off the glass. Battle misses a reverse layup off a sweet pass from Mitchell, but Georgia can't take advantage. The Hogs block some shots and get fouled on the other end. We have multiple substitutions now. Turnover by Menifield and Devo Davis fouls on the fastbreak. The Bulldogs turn it over but Arkansas still can't score. Both teams trade threes, including a swish from Khalif Battle. Poor effort on the box-out leads to a second-chance bucket for the Bulldogs. Chandler Lawson then turns it over on a travel. TIMEOUT: Georgia 16, Arkansas 9, 11:08 in 1H

Georgia misses a corner three out of the timeout and Arkansas is fouled on the rebound. Make it a five-point game with a Devo Davis slash to the hoop. An offensive foul by the Bulldogs and a Tramon Mark wide open dunk makes this a three-point game. Mark makes it four-straight with a midrange jumper from the free throw line. A 9-2 run for the Hogs is halted after Brazile fouls Melendez on a shot. He makes both free throws. Mitchell turns it over which leads to a momentum-killing three pointer by the Bulldogs. Another miss by Arkansas but the Hogs force a miss themselves. A travel by Demary Jr. leads to a timeout. TIMEOUT: Georgia 21, Arkansas 15, 7:38 in 1H Graham can't convert the hook shot but the Hogs secure an offensive rebond. The offense stalls again and Georgia's Cain Blue nails a turnaround jumper. A travel from Graham and a Tcheway layup over Brazile makes this a 10-point game. The Hogs have another travel, this time from Mark. Good defense by the Hogs is all-for-not after another offensive rebound. Devo fouls the Bulldogs and it's under review. After review, it's deemed a common foul. Another offensive rebound for Georgia leads to a Justin Hill three. Brazile stops the bleeding with a second-chance dunk over Tchewa. Mitchell forces a tie-up and it's Arkansas' ball. Mitchell turns it over and the Bulldogs slam it home on the fastbreak. TIMEOUT: Georgia 30, Arkansas 17, 3:25 in 1H Graham gets fouled and sinks one free throw. Davenport gets his first points of the game, but the Bulldogs answer right back. Tramon Mark draws a foul and makes both free throws. TIMEOUT: Georgia 32, Arkansas 22, 1:22 in 1H Out of the timeout, Mark finds Graham wide-open for a dunk. Georgia misses a three but the Hogs can't take advantage. After a double-dribble by the Bulldogs, Khalif Battle gets blocked under the rim. Arkansas maintains possession but can't score after the inbounds. The Hogs foul Georgia on an alley-oop attempt. Melendez sinks both free throws. Brazile airballs a wide-open three with time winding down and it's halftime. HALF: Georgia 34, Arkansas 24

Second Half: