Unable to watch Arkansas-Mississippi State? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more from the Hogs' 71-67 loss to Mississippi State.

STARTING LINEUPS:

Arkansas: G - #0 Khalif Battle G - #3 El Ellis G - #4 Davonte Davis G - #12 Tramon Mark F - #8 Chandler Lawson Mississippi State: G - #3 Shakeel Moore G - #5 Shawn Jones Jr. G - #13 Josh Hubbard F - #1 Tolu Smith III F - #4 Cameron Matthews

First Half:

Arkansas has won the tip and we are underway! Khalif Battle starts things off with a layup, and Devo Davis follows suit with an and-one layup. He misses the free throw. Tolu Smith scores MSU's first points of the game while being fouled and he converts the and-one play with a free throw. The Bulldogs take their first lead on a steal by Dashawn Davis and layup by Shakeel Moore. Make it a 7-0 run for the Bulldogs, who take advantage of another Arkansas turnover with a paint bucket. Tramon Mark's 3PT bucket misses and Devo Davis commits a shooting foul, Smith makes one free throw. Another missed 3PT shot by Khalif Battle results in a layup by Shawn Jones Jr. over Jeremiah Davenport. We have a timeout after a MSU turnover. TIMEOUT: MSU 10, Arkansas 4, 15:50 in 1H Out of the break, Makhi Mitchell does some work in the paint and scores a second-chance layup. The Bulldogs answer with a paint score of their own, this time by Moore. A Devo Davis turnover turns into a Dashawn Davis bucket, but Davis makes up for it with his first three of the game. Tramon Mark commits a dribbling turnover and Mitchell fouls on the other end. Layden Blocker enters into the game and misses a three. Tolu Smith hits a layup and Mitchell responds with one of his own. The Bulldogs are out-manning the Hogs right now, as Davis does whatever he wants in the paint for a bucket. Dashawn Davis misses a free throw after drawing a foul by Blocker on a backdoor cut. Arkansas gets a shot clock violation and we have a timeout. TIMEOUT: MSU 18, Arkansas 11, 11:53 in 1H

After missed shots both ways, El Ellis hits a jumper off a MSU turnover. Tramon Mark commits a shooting foul and Josh Hubbard makes both free throws. Battle and Cameron Matthews trade jumpers, and Mitchell fouls Tolu Smith. He makes one free throw. It's a six-point game following a Mitchell layup in the paint. In a shocking turn of events, MSU hits another paint bucket from Shawn Jones Jr. Tramon Mark answers with a paint layup while being fouled. TIMEOUT: MSU 25, Arkansas 19, 7:43 in 1H Out of the timeout, Mark makes the free throw. Both teams trade multiple misses before Battle draws a foul and makes two free throws to make it a one-possession game. It's a one-point game after a Chandler Lawson steal and another Battle layup. The Bulldogs stop the bleeding with a second-chance layup by Jimmy Bell Jr. and-one. He misses the free throw. Battle collects the defensive rebound and Ellis drives to the left for a layup. A heldball gives the ball back to Arkansas. Battle misses a three pointer and Davenport fouls. TIMEOUT: MSU 27, Arkansas 26, 3:16 in 1H Baye Fall checks into the game out of the timeout. Matthews makes two free throws. The Hogs tie the game with a Tramon Mark three. Josh Hubbard strokes one from deep despite good defense in response. Fall then commits a travel turnover. Misses both ways turn into a second-chance layup by Keshawn Murphy. TIMEOUT: MSU 34, Arkansas 29, 1:06 in 1H Mark misses a three out of the break, but blocks on a shot on the other end by Murphy. The Bulldogs retain the ball and turn it over out of bounds. The Hogs waste the clock down but can't hit the buzzer beater shot. HALF: MSU 34, Arkansas 29

Second Half:

The Hogs open the second half with a jumper by Chandler Lawson. Khalif Battle commits a shooting foul, and Tolu Smith makes one free throw. A turnover by Smith results doesn't turn into anything for the Hogs following a Tramon Mark missed jumper, but Lawson blocks the Bulldogs shot and Battle hits a jumper while being fouled to make it a one possession game. He hits the free throw. Smith turns the ball over again but the Hogs fail to take the lead. The Bulldogs continue to stay just in front of Arkansas, as Matthews makes a jumper in the paint while being fouled. He misses the free throw. Arkansas commits a shot-clock turnover and Makhi Mitchell subs in for Lawson. Josh Hubbard drains a three off the turnover to extend MSU's lead to six. Devo Davis answers right back with a three of his own. TIMEOUT: MSU 40, Arkansas 37, 15:18 in 2H

After two missed shots by the Bulldogs out of the break, Mississippi State finally gets one to go through with a layup by Matthews. Battle continues to ball, as he nails a jumper. Hubbard answers right back in quick fashion with a layup. Makhi Michell scores in the paint off an assist from Battle. Smith turns the ball over with an offensive foul and then commits a shooting foul on the other end. Mitchell makes two free throws to make it a one-point game, but Tramon Mark commits a shooting foul. Jones Jr. makes both charity stripe shots. Mitchell keeps cooking and makes another paint layup while being fouled. He makes the free throw to tie the game. Mitchell blocks a shot by Davis and collects the rebound and then takes the lead for the Hogs with another bucket. Matthews answers back with a layup of his own. We have a timeout after misses both ways. TIMEOUT: Arkansas 48, MSU 48, 9:54 in 2H

