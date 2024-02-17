Scoring Recap: Mississippi State 71, Arkansas 67
Unable to watch Arkansas-Mississippi State? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more from the Hogs' 71-67 loss to Mississippi State.
STARTING LINEUPS:
Arkansas:
G - #0 Khalif Battle
G - #3 El Ellis
G - #4 Davonte Davis
G - #12 Tramon Mark
F - #8 Chandler Lawson
Mississippi State:
G - #3 Shakeel Moore
G - #5 Shawn Jones Jr.
G - #13 Josh Hubbard
F - #1 Tolu Smith III
F - #4 Cameron Matthews
First Half:
Arkansas has won the tip and we are underway!
Khalif Battle starts things off with a layup, and Devo Davis follows suit with an and-one layup. He misses the free throw.
Tolu Smith scores MSU's first points of the game while being fouled and he converts the and-one play with a free throw. The Bulldogs take their first lead on a steal by Dashawn Davis and layup by Shakeel Moore.
Make it a 7-0 run for the Bulldogs, who take advantage of another Arkansas turnover with a paint bucket. Tramon Mark's 3PT bucket misses and Devo Davis commits a shooting foul, Smith makes one free throw.
Another missed 3PT shot by Khalif Battle results in a layup by Shawn Jones Jr. over Jeremiah Davenport. We have a timeout after a MSU turnover.
TIMEOUT: MSU 10, Arkansas 4, 15:50 in 1H
Out of the break, Makhi Mitchell does some work in the paint and scores a second-chance layup. The Bulldogs answer with a paint score of their own, this time by Moore.
A Devo Davis turnover turns into a Dashawn Davis bucket, but Davis makes up for it with his first three of the game. Tramon Mark commits a dribbling turnover and Mitchell fouls on the other end.
Layden Blocker enters into the game and misses a three. Tolu Smith hits a layup and Mitchell responds with one of his own. The Bulldogs are out-manning the Hogs right now, as Davis does whatever he wants in the paint for a bucket.
Dashawn Davis misses a free throw after drawing a foul by Blocker on a backdoor cut. Arkansas gets a shot clock violation and we have a timeout.
TIMEOUT: MSU 18, Arkansas 11, 11:53 in 1H
After missed shots both ways, El Ellis hits a jumper off a MSU turnover. Tramon Mark commits a shooting foul and Josh Hubbard makes both free throws.
Battle and Cameron Matthews trade jumpers, and Mitchell fouls Tolu Smith. He makes one free throw. It's a six-point game following a Mitchell layup in the paint. In a shocking turn of events, MSU hits another paint bucket from Shawn Jones Jr.
Tramon Mark answers with a paint layup while being fouled.
TIMEOUT: MSU 25, Arkansas 19, 7:43 in 1H
Out of the timeout, Mark makes the free throw. Both teams trade multiple misses before Battle draws a foul and makes two free throws to make it a one-possession game.
It's a one-point game after a Chandler Lawson steal and another Battle layup. The Bulldogs stop the bleeding with a second-chance layup by Jimmy Bell Jr. and-one. He misses the free throw.
Battle collects the defensive rebound and Ellis drives to the left for a layup. A heldball gives the ball back to Arkansas. Battle misses a three pointer and Davenport fouls.
TIMEOUT: MSU 27, Arkansas 26, 3:16 in 1H
Baye Fall checks into the game out of the timeout. Matthews makes two free throws. The Hogs tie the game with a Tramon Mark three.
Josh Hubbard strokes one from deep despite good defense in response. Fall then commits a travel turnover. Misses both ways turn into a second-chance layup by Keshawn Murphy.
TIMEOUT: MSU 34, Arkansas 29, 1:06 in 1H
Mark misses a three out of the break, but blocks on a shot on the other end by Murphy. The Bulldogs retain the ball and turn it over out of bounds.
The Hogs waste the clock down but can't hit the buzzer beater shot.
HALF: MSU 34, Arkansas 29
Second Half:
The Hogs open the second half with a jumper by Chandler Lawson. Khalif Battle commits a shooting foul, and Tolu Smith makes one free throw.
A turnover by Smith results doesn't turn into anything for the Hogs following a Tramon Mark missed jumper, but Lawson blocks the Bulldogs shot and Battle hits a jumper while being fouled to make it a one possession game. He hits the free throw.
Smith turns the ball over again but the Hogs fail to take the lead. The Bulldogs continue to stay just in front of Arkansas, as Matthews makes a jumper in the paint while being fouled. He misses the free throw.
Arkansas commits a shot-clock turnover and Makhi Mitchell subs in for Lawson. Josh Hubbard drains a three off the turnover to extend MSU's lead to six. Devo Davis answers right back with a three of his own.
TIMEOUT: MSU 40, Arkansas 37, 15:18 in 2H
After two missed shots by the Bulldogs out of the break, Mississippi State finally gets one to go through with a layup by Matthews.
Battle continues to ball, as he nails a jumper. Hubbard answers right back in quick fashion with a layup. Makhi Michell scores in the paint off an assist from Battle. Smith turns the ball over with an offensive foul and then commits a shooting foul on the other end.
Mitchell makes two free throws to make it a one-point game, but Tramon Mark commits a shooting foul. Jones Jr. makes both charity stripe shots. Mitchell keeps cooking and makes another paint layup while being fouled. He makes the free throw to tie the game.
Mitchell blocks a shot by Davis and collects the rebound and then takes the lead for the Hogs with another bucket. Matthews answers back with a layup of his own.
We have a timeout after misses both ways.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 48, MSU 48, 9:54 in 2H
A shooting foul by Matthews turns into a made free throw for Battle to give the Hogs the lead. Arkansas commits a shooting foul after the Bulldogs grab an offensive rebound. Jones Jr. makes one free throw to tie the game.
Battle misses a three and MSU takes the lead on a Hubbard fast break layup. Arkansas ties the game again, this time after a second-chance bucket by Davenport. Another second-chance opportunity for the Bulldogs results in a three pointer by Moore.
We have a timeout after Davenport draws a foul.
TIMEOUT: MSU 54, Arkansas 51, 6:55 in 2H
Davenport makes both free throws out of the break. Keshawn Murphy hits a second chance layup to answer, but the Hogs answer with a Khalif Battle and-one jumper. He misses the free throw.
Davenport commits a shooting foul and Matthews makes both free throws. Battle keeps answering the Bulldogs, as he nails another jumper just outside the paint. Jimmy Bell Jr. makes one free throw after a Makhi Mitchell foul.
The Hogs miss two shots but force a bad shot and near-shot clock violation for the Bulldogs. With a chance to tie or take the lead, MSU fouls Mitchell on a shot attempt.
TIMEOUT: MSU 59, Arkansas 57, 3:42 in 2H
Mitchell makes two free throws to tie the game out of the break. Mark commits his fifth personal foul and is out for the remainder of the game. Hubbard makes two free throws.
El Ellis runs a pretty pick n roll game and hits Mitchell in the paint for a dunk. The Hogs force a turnover by the Bulldogs and Mitchell hits another second-chance jumper for the lead.
Matthews goes right at Battle and hits the shot at the rim while being fouled. He misses the free throw, but Battle has now fouled out of the game. Ellis makes two free throws after drawing a foul from Hubbard, but Hubbard makes up for it with a jumper to tie.
Ellis is taking over down the stretch, as he hits a layup for the Hogs to take the lead. Hubbard hands the Bulldogs the lead right bavck with a pullup three and we have a timeout.
TIMEOUT: MSU 68, Arkansas 67, 0:57 in 2H
Out of the timeout, Mitchell can't score the jumper but Lawson collects the offensive rebound. Lawson can't connect and the Bulldogs grab the rebound. Mitchell fouls Matthews.
Matthews misses both free throws to keep it a one-point game.
TIMEOUT: MSU 68, Arkansas 67, 0:23 in 2H
Mitchell turns the ball over in the paint and Davenport is forced to foul with seven seconds left. Moore makes both free throws.
TIMEOUT: MSU 70, Arkansas 67, 0:07 in 2H
Ellis takes the ball and drives up the court quickly but gets fouled on the floor. He misses the first free throw. He misses the second on purpose but the Hogs can't grab the rebound. Matthews is fouled and he sinks one free throw to end the game.
FINAL: Mississippi State 71, Arkansas 67