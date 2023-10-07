Live Scoreboard: No. 16 Ole Miss 17, Arkansas 7
OXFORD, Miss. - The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2 SEC) are set to take on the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 1-1 SEC) on Saturday evening at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is in the midst of his fourth season with the Rebels and he has led his team to wins over Mercer, Tulane, Georgia Tech and LSU. The Rebels' lone loss came against Alabama.
Led by head coach Sam Pittman, the Razorbacks are on a different trajectory this year and are hoping to right the ship after three straight grueling losses to BYU, LSU and Texas A&M. The team's lone wins came against Western Carolina and Kent State to begin the season.
Last season, Arkansas and Ole Miss played a roller coaster matchup in Fayetteville. After getting out to a 42-6 lead in the third quarter, the Hogs proceeded to give up 21 unanswered points in the fourth to the Rebels' offensive attack. Arkansas won 42-27, but the way the fourth quarter went made the result less enjoyable.
Ole Miss Quarterback Jaxson Dart completed 21 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown against the Razorbacks last season, while running back Quinshon Judkins added 214 yards and a touchdown off 24 carries. Those two playmakers are back and looking to have another breakout performance in this year's matchup.
During the Pittman and Kiffin eras at their respective schools (2020-present), the home team has won every matchup. Ole Miss is a 12.5-point favorite over Arkansas according to BetSaracen, so that trend is expected to continue this year.
HawgBeat has you covered with live scoring updates, turnovers, highlights and more from Arkansas-Ole Miss.
Pregame Updates
~ Arkansas cornerback Dwight McGlothern (concussion) did not make the trip to Oxford, a team rep confirmed to HawgBeat. Defensive end John Morgan III was dressed out and going through pregame warmups. Morgan was carted off the field during last week's game against Texas A&M.
~ Senior defensive end Jashaud Stewart was not on the field for pregame warmups.
~ The Razorbacks are sporting red helmets, white jerseys and red pants for the first time this season.
First quarter:
15:00 - Arkansas has won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Ole Miss will receive the opening kickoff.
7:39 - Arkansas tight end Tyrus Washington converts a 2nd-and-20 off a 34-yard pass from KJ Jefferson. First down, Razorbacks.
6:08 - Arkansas tight end Tyrus Washington gets the scoring started with a three-yard touchdown reception from KJ Jefferson. The kick is good and the Hogs lead 7-0.
2:47 - A 26-yard gain from Ole Miss WR Tre Harris eventually leads to a 27-yard field goal by Ole Miss kicker Caden Davis. The Razorbacks now lead 7-3.
2:14 - Ole Miss linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk intercepts KJ Jefferson and takes it back to the Arkansas three-yard line.
0:29 - Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins carries it one yard for a touchdown. The kick is good and the Rebels lead 10-7.
Second quarter:
6:44 - Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart hits WR Jordan Watkins for a 19-yard pass to set the Rebels up at their 48-yard line.
1:34 - Ole Miss WR Dayton Wade takes a jet sweep six-yards up the field for a touchdown. The kick is good and the Rebels lead 17-7.