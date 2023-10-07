OXFORD, Miss. - The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2 SEC) are set to take on the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 1-1 SEC) on Saturday evening at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is in the midst of his fourth season with the Rebels and he has led his team to wins over Mercer, Tulane, Georgia Tech and LSU. The Rebels' lone loss came against Alabama.

Led by head coach Sam Pittman, the Razorbacks are on a different trajectory this year and are hoping to right the ship after three straight grueling losses to BYU, LSU and Texas A&M. The team's lone wins came against Western Carolina and Kent State to begin the season.

Last season, Arkansas and Ole Miss played a roller coaster matchup in Fayetteville. After getting out to a 42-6 lead in the third quarter, the Hogs proceeded to give up 21 unanswered points in the fourth to the Rebels' offensive attack. Arkansas won 42-27, but the way the fourth quarter went made the result less enjoyable.

Ole Miss Quarterback Jaxson Dart completed 21 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown against the Razorbacks last season, while running back Quinshon Judkins added 214 yards and a touchdown off 24 carries. Those two playmakers are back and looking to have another breakout performance in this year's matchup.

During the Pittman and Kiffin eras at their respective schools (2020-present), the home team has won every matchup. Ole Miss is a 12.5-point favorite over Arkansas according to BetSaracen, so that trend is expected to continue this year.

HawgBeat has you covered with live scoring updates, turnovers, highlights and more from Arkansas-Ole Miss.