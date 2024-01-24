Scoring Recap: Ole Miss 77, Arkansas 51
Unable to watch Arkansas-Ole Miss? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more from the Hogs' 77-51 loss to Ole Miss.
STARTING LINEUPS:
Arkansas:
G - #0 Khalif Battle
G - #1 Keyon Menifield Jr.
G - #4 Davonte Davis
F - #7 Denijay Harris
F - #8 Chandler Lawson
Ole Miss:
G - #5 Jaylen Murray
G - #7 Allen Flanigan
G - #11 Matthew Murrell
F - #4 Jaemyn Brakefield
C - #33 Moussa Cisse
First Half:
Ole Miss has won the tip and we are underway!
The Rebels get the game started with an open three point basket. A block by Ole Miss' Matthew Murrell results in a fastbreak layup by Jaylen Murray.
Arkansas gets its first points of the game thanks to a steal and layup by Keyon Menifield Jr. The Hogs nearly force a steal, but Murrell hits a turnaround jumper while falling away along the baseline.
Davis misses a point-blank jumper, and Menifield picks up a shooting foul on the other end. Murray hits both free throws from the charity stripe.
Battle jacks up an errant three-point shot with the shot clock expiring and its a shotclock turnover. We have mass substitutions now.
Following the subs, Murrell nails a three off an assist from Allen Flanigan. Makhi Mitchell stops the bleeding for the Hogs with a deep midrange jumper.
Brazile is heading to the line after getting fouled on a shot under the rim.
TIMEOUT: Ole Miss 12, Arkansas 4, 14:59 in 1H
Brazile makes both freebies from the line out of the timeout. Ellis' bad pass leads to a turnover and the Hogs foul before Flanigan can take it up the court.
Not long after, Flanigan finds himself in the lane for a layup over Brazile. Another turnover leads to a Jamarion Sharp putback dunk over Brazile.
Brazile turns it over, and Joseph Pinion fouls at the top of the key on the other end. Cisse finds a cutting TJ Caldwell for an easy dunk.
Pinion hits an early-game three pointer to stop the bleeding. A turnover by Jeremiah Davenport leads to a wide-open three pointer for the Rebels. It's a broken record now, as Menifield turns it over but the Rebels miss the three.
TIMEOUT: Ole Miss 21, Arkansas 9, 10:59 in 1H
Cisse steals the ball away from Brazile and the Rebels hit a three on the other side, this time by Murrell.
We have a Jalen Graham sighting, as he hits a layup off a pass from Devo Davis. Arkansas is on a roaring 5-0 run after Menifield nails a three pointer.
Brazile throws the ball over Mitchell's head for a turnover. Murrell gets up for a thunderous dunk. Menifield can't hit the rim on the floater, and Flanigan sinks one in the paint for a layup.
We have a timeout after a shooting foul by the Rebels.
TIMEOUT: Ole Miss 28, Arkansas 14, 6:50 in 1H
Battle hits two free throws out of the timeout. Menifield follows that up with a layup and the Hogs are on a 4-0 run.
Blocker forces a miss at the rim, but the Hogs can't sink the basket on the other end. Blocker fouls Brandon Murray and he hits one free throw.
Graham makes it a single-digit deficit on an alley-oop dunk from Battle. After forcing a Rebels miss, Battle makes a tough layup while being fouled. He hits the free throw to convert the and-one.
TIMEOUT: Ole Miss 29, Arkansas 23, 2:58 in 1H
Murrell hits a second-chance jumper out of the break. A missed three pointer by Battle results in a layup by Jaemyn Brakefield while being fouled. He makes the free throw.
Sharp gets fouled on an alley-oop attempt by Makhi Mitchell. Sharp makes one free throw. Brazile misses a three but gets fouled on the other end.
After review, it's just a common foul. Brazile makes one free throw. Brakefield nails a jumper over Joseph Pinion while being fouled. He makes the free throw.
Battle draws a foul on an errant paint shot and makes both free throws.
HALF: Ole Miss 38, Arkansas 26
Second Half:
Battle draws a foul after the half, and he makes one free throw. The Hogs give up a layup to Flanigan and the Rebels follow up with a second-chance layup by Cisse.
Flanigan knocks down another jumper to extend the Rebels' lead. Tack on another jumper for the Rebels, this time from Murrell.
We have a stoppage as Makhi Mitchell is hurt. He walks it off and heads to the bench.
Blocker gets stuffed on a dunk attempt under the rim, but the Rebels turn it over on their next possession. Blocker finds Graham in the paint and he draws a foul on a shot attempt. Graham misses both shots.
After a few misses by the Rebels, Sharp finally makes a second-chance layup. Pinion answers with a jumper of his own.
Murray sinks a second-chance three pointer after the Rebels grabbed their own miss. On the other side, Battle answers with a wide-open three of his own. After multiple offensive rebounds, Sharp puts up an easy layup.
Sharp stuffs Blocker and he's hurt on the floor.
TIMEOUT: Ole Miss 53, Arkansas 34, 13:17 in 2H
Out of the break, Graham flushes an alley-oo dunk from Menifield. The magical 2-0 run is halted as the Rebels' Murray makes a paint jumper.
El Ellis hits the Rebels with a spin in the paint and converts the layup. Murrell gets fouled by Graham under the paint and makes both free throws.
A backcourt turnover by the Hogs leads to a timeout.
TIMEOUT: Ole Miss 57, Arkansas 38, 11:46 in 2H
After some misses from both teams, Brakefield sinks a second-chance dunk. Davenport answers with a three point jumper of his own.
Battle fouls the Rebels, but they can't take advantage on their next possession. Now Battle is hurt and sitting on the ground. He hobbles to the bench.
Mitchell finds himself wide open after cutting to the rim and finishes the layup. Murray drives to the rim for an easy layup.
Murray hits another jumper after saucing up Pinion. Davenport runs out of bounds and we have a timeout.
TIMEOUT: Ole Miss 63, Arkansas 43, 7:55 in 2H
Out of the timeout, Murray hits another jumper after a few possessions. After an Arkansas miss, Sharp finds himself open for an alley-oop dunk.
After a Flanigan fastbreak bucket, we have a timeout.
TIMEOUT: Ole Miss 69, Arkansas 43, 6:08 in 2H
Out of the break, Denijay Harris makes a floater in the paint. Ole Miss answers with a fast break paint bucket by Murrell.
Pinion draws a foul and makes two free throws. Murray answers with a corner three. Baye Fall draws a foul under the rim, and he makes one free throw.
A steal by Austin Nunez results in a three pointer by Murray. Shortly after, Pinion nails a three pointer.
FINAL: Ole Miss 77, Arkansas 51