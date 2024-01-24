Unable to watch Arkansas-Ole Miss? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more from the Hogs' 77-51 loss to Ole Miss.

Ole Miss has won the tip and we are underway!

The Rebels get the game started with an open three point basket. A block by Ole Miss' Matthew Murrell results in a fastbreak layup by Jaylen Murray.

Arkansas gets its first points of the game thanks to a steal and layup by Keyon Menifield Jr. The Hogs nearly force a steal, but Murrell hits a turnaround jumper while falling away along the baseline.

Davis misses a point-blank jumper, and Menifield picks up a shooting foul on the other end. Murray hits both free throws from the charity stripe.

Battle jacks up an errant three-point shot with the shot clock expiring and its a shotclock turnover. We have mass substitutions now.

Following the subs, Murrell nails a three off an assist from Allen Flanigan. Makhi Mitchell stops the bleeding for the Hogs with a deep midrange jumper.

Brazile is heading to the line after getting fouled on a shot under the rim.

TIMEOUT: Ole Miss 12, Arkansas 4, 14:59 in 1H

Brazile makes both freebies from the line out of the timeout. Ellis' bad pass leads to a turnover and the Hogs foul before Flanigan can take it up the court.

Not long after, Flanigan finds himself in the lane for a layup over Brazile. Another turnover leads to a Jamarion Sharp putback dunk over Brazile.

Brazile turns it over, and Joseph Pinion fouls at the top of the key on the other end. Cisse finds a cutting TJ Caldwell for an easy dunk.

Pinion hits an early-game three pointer to stop the bleeding. A turnover by Jeremiah Davenport leads to a wide-open three pointer for the Rebels. It's a broken record now, as Menifield turns it over but the Rebels miss the three.

TIMEOUT: Ole Miss 21, Arkansas 9, 10:59 in 1H

Cisse steals the ball away from Brazile and the Rebels hit a three on the other side, this time by Murrell.

We have a Jalen Graham sighting, as he hits a layup off a pass from Devo Davis. Arkansas is on a roaring 5-0 run after Menifield nails a three pointer.

Brazile throws the ball over Mitchell's head for a turnover. Murrell gets up for a thunderous dunk. Menifield can't hit the rim on the floater, and Flanigan sinks one in the paint for a layup.

We have a timeout after a shooting foul by the Rebels.

TIMEOUT: Ole Miss 28, Arkansas 14, 6:50 in 1H