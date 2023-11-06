For those unable to watch the Razorbacks 93-59 win over the Alcorn State Braves, HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more...

STARTING LINEUPS:

Arkansas G - #3 El Ellis G - #4 Davonte Davis G - #12 Tramon Mark F - #2 Trevon Brazile F - #8 Chandler Lawson Alcorn State G - #2 Byron Joshua G - #10 Jeremiah Gambrell F - #0 Stephen Byard F - #11 Rodrique Massenat C - #7 Alex Tsynkevich

First Half:

Arkansas wins the tip and we are underway. The first points of the season come off a mean dunk from Trevon Brazile. Following a turnover, El Ellis takes it in for an easy layup. Alcorn State gets its first bucket from a Rodrique Massenat jumper. Chandler Lawson is fouled on a fastbreak while shooting. He makes both free throws and the Hogs lead 6-2 with 17:26 remaining in the first half. Makhi Mitchell is subbed in for Lawson. A really nice pass from Byron Joshua leads to a bucket under the rim for the Braves. Two Trevon Brazile rebounds eventually leads to a Tramon Mark layup. Mark then forces a turnover and Devo Davis scores a layup on the other end. Makhi Mitchell fouls and we have our first media timeout. TIMEOUT: No. 14 Arkansas 10, Alcorn State 4 15:48 in 1H

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZXcgaGFpciwgc2FtZSBUQiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v Y3lGV3hzVjBkMCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2N5Rld4c1YwZDA8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgQXJrYW5zYXMgUmF6b3JiYWNrcyBNZW7igJlzIEJhc2tldGJh bGwg8J+QlyAoQFJhem9yYmFja01CQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9SYXpvcmJhY2tNQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjE2OTUwMTY1NjM5MjUx MTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNywgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Out of the timeout, Alcorn State's Hawkins makes a crafty layup. Some nice passing leads to an easy Brazile dunk on the other end. Alcorn State is hitting some tough shots. A Jeremiah Gambrell midrange jumper brings it to within four for the Braves. Mark answers for the Hogs with the first three pointer of the game. Following a Alex Tsynkevich layup, the Hogs are fouled on the other end to set up an in-bounds play. Layden Blocker, Khalif Battle, Jalen Graham and Jeremiah Davenport are all subbed in. Blocker is fouled almost immediately. TREVON BRAZILE. The Arkansas forward posterizes the Braves' defender and secures a rebound on the other end. Jalen Graham is fouled while shooting a layup and we have a review to determine if the goaltending should stand. REVIEW: No. 14 Arkansas 19, Alcorn State 10, 12:43 in 1H Goaltending stands. Graham misses the free throw. After the Braves miss a shot, Khalif Battle is fouled going up for a layup, and we have our second media timeout. TIMEOUT: No. 14 Arkansas 19, Alcorn State 10, 11:58 in 1H

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZSBqdXN0IGtlZXBzIGR1bmtpbmcg8J+kryA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vRVJKV3pLbG9GMiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VSSld6S2xv RjI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXJrYW5zYXMgUmF6b3JiYWNrcyBNZW7igJlz IEJhc2tldGJhbGwg8J+QlyAoQFJhem9yYmFja01CQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXpvcmJhY2tNQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjE2OTgy Nzk4ODc2NTUzMTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNywg MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Out of the timeout, Battle hits both free throws. Joseph Pinion is subbed in for Brazile. Blocker fouls the Alcorn State offensive player while playing some pesky defense. Battle skies for a rebound but the Hogs turn it over on the other end. Blocker is called for his second foul. Battle forces a turnover and Pinion throws an alley-oop to Battle, who gets fouled while sending it home. Blocker is subbed out for Davis. We have a timeout. TIMEOUT: No. 14 Arkansas 23, Alcorn State 10, 10:34 in 1H Battle hits the free throw. Graham secures a rebound and gets fouled while driving for a layup. Baye Fall is subbed in for Davenport. Graham misses the free throw, and the Razorbacks allow a three pointer on the other end. Fall gets fouled on his first offense possession. Davenport is subbed in for Graham. Fall misses both free throws but Davenport gets a rebound. Davis misses a three pointer, but the Braves turn it over on the other end. Mark is subbed in for Pinion and immediately misses a three. Davenport blocks a shot but the Braves retain possession. It eventually leads to a turnover, anyway. Battle splashes a corner three pointer, and Fall is fouled while grabbing a rebound on the other end. TIMEOUT: No. 14 Arkansas 27, Alcorn State 13, 7:46 in 1H

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0JiMzOTtzIHdoeSBoZSB3ZWFycyAwIGZvbGtzIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9JWlo2dnVvY2tKIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSVpa NnZ1b2NrSjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBcmthbnNhcyBSYXpvcmJhY2tzIE1l buKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCDwn5CXIChAUmF6b3JiYWNrTUJCKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jhem9yYmFja01CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTcy MTcwMDM2MTQ0OTM4NjQwMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJl ciA3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Out of the timeout, Fall hits one free throw but Davis grabs a rebound. Fall turns it over and Davenport grabs a rebound on the other end. Ellis and Brazile sub in for Davenport and Fall. Brazile skies for a rebound and Battle hits another three point shot from the corner. The Braves step out of bounds and turn the ball over. Hogs lead 31-13. Battle misses a three and the Braves hit a tough layup on the other end. Mark answers with a pullup jumper in the paint. Brazile grabs another rebound and Battle is fouled during the fastbreak. Denijay Harris is subbed in for Davis. Battle hits one free throw. The Braves hit a nice floater, and the Hogs answer with a Brazile three pointer. Battle collects a foul at midcourt, and he's subbed out for Davis. Ellis fouls a driving Gambrell, who hits one free throw. On the other end, Mark nails a wide-open three pointer. After an Alcorn State layup, Harris is fouled under the rim. TIMEOUT: No. 14 Arkansas 40, Alcorn State 20, 3:18 in 1H Out of the timeout, Harris makes one free throw. Following an Alcorn State putback, Brazile misses a three pointer. The Braves turn it over on the other end, and Graham is subbed in for Harris. Mark hits his third three pointer of the game. After a forced turnover, Ellis misses a corner three pointer. Following a foul, Alcorn State misses a free throw. Graham dunks it home for the Hogs on the other end. To close the half, Ellis turns the ball over. HALF: No. 14 Arkansas 46, Alcorn State 22

Right out of the gates, Davis fouls Alcorn State. After a few possessions, Brazile grabs a pass out of the air and drives down the court. He's fouled in the middle of his shot, and makes both free throws. The Braves hit a layup, but Arkansas answers off a Davis three pointer from the corner. Alcorn State hits a three of its own on the other end. Brazile is fouled while driving in. He hits both free throws again. Alcorn State goes on a mini-run here with four-straight free throws. Comeback time? Battle is called for a charge on the other end. Hogs still lead 53-30. The Braves take advantage and nail a three pointer. With time winding down on the shot clock, Mark hits his fourth three pointer of the game. Ellis wants in on the action, and hits a three pointer of his own. A turnover and fastbreak gives Ellis his first dunk of the season. TIMEOUT: No. 14 Arkansas 61, Alcorn State 35, 14:39 in 2H Out of the timeout, Graham is fouled under the rim. Some crafty dribbling and finishing moves lead to a pretty Battle reverse layup. On the next offensive possession, Battle hits a deep three pointer. Following Graham's putback, Alcorn State is fouled on the other end while shooting a layup. The Braves hit both free throws. TIMEOUT: No. 14 Arkansas 68, Alcorn State 39, 11:40 in 2H

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TbW9vdGhlciB0aGFuIFNhbnRhbmEgJmFtcDsgUm9iIFRob21hcyA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSjFTMEFpVHZrbyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0oxUzBBaVR2a288L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXJrYW5zYXMgUmF6b3Ji YWNrcyBNZW7igJlzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwg8J+QlyAoQFJhem9yYmFja01CQikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXpvcmJhY2tNQkIvc3Rh dHVzLzE3MjE3MTUyMDkxODkxMTAyMzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ Tm92ZW1iZXIgNywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Out of the timeout, Davenport is fouled. Battle then fumbles the ball on the in-bound and turns it over out of bounds. Battle is fouled HARD under the rim, and Alcorn State is called for an intentional foul. The play is being reviewed for anything flagrant. After review, a flagrant one foul is charged to Alcorn State. Battle promptly hits both free throws. Battle is fouled again. Timeout Alcorn State. TIMEOUT: No. 14 Arkansas 70, Alcorn State 39, 10:44 in 2H After a few falty possessions by both teams, the scoring drought is ended with an Alcorn State layup. Fall then sends an alley-oop to Graham. Joseph Pinion is fouled, and we have a timeout. TIMEOUT: No. 14 Arkansas 74, Alcorn State 41, 7:28 in 2H

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0JiMzOTtzIG9uZSB3YXkgdG8gYnJlYWsgdGhlIHByZXNzIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9qbGhBeGFJbm9SIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vamxoQXhhSW5vUjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBcmthbnNhcyBSYXpvcmJh Y2tzIE1lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCDwn5CXIChAUmF6b3JiYWNrTUJCKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jhem9yYmFja01CQi9zdGF0 dXMvMTcyMTcyMDYwOTcxMTk4NDg1Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5O b3ZlbWJlciA3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=